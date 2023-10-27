@DoctorG When I went back onto the iPad to see if anything had happened, nothing had, but I tried going into Sync again, and re-entered to sync password and saw the Sync All Data option. I found a way to get it to do that, and it looks good now - at least the bookmarks bar is now in there with many other bookmark folders, so I assume they're all over. Speed dial also set up with my preferred pages.

Now I'd just like to know how do I get all my Workspaces across too, of if they're already there, how do I find them??

It would be nice to have the panel down the left side of the screen too, but I expect that might not be possible on an iPad?

btw my sync-internals screen doesn't look much like yours - except the table of green and brown Type Infos is identical. But where you have all those statistics, I just have stuff like Summary, Version Info, Identity etc.