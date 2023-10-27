Unsuccessful install of Vivaldi on an iPad
I installed Vivaldi on my iPad, set up Sync, but nothing has moved onto the iPad?
@VivaUsa Can take some time until sync kicks in.
if you open
vivaldi://sync-internalsin address field, any problems shown below "Type Info" or all green?
On the page hit "Trigger Get Updates", that forces a update.
@DoctorG thanks for that. I do have some issues with patience...
There are a few brown lines amongst the green ones; 3 autofill wallet not running (no idea what that is so I guess I'm not using it? ); themes also not running, history delete directives "Datatype preconditions not met" & not running; and Managed User Settings, Use Events & Contact Info all the same as History Delete Directives.
Are they significant? More importantly, how do I correct them?
@VivaUsa This is my working sync-internals (on Windows), i activated in Settings → Sync to Sync All Data.
Type Info Model Type Total Entries Live Entries Message State Bookmarks 498 498 Running Preferences 79 79 Running Passwords 55 55 Running Autofill Profiles 0 0 Running Autofill 11 11 Running Autofill Wallet 0 0 Datatype preconditions not met. Not Running Autofill Wallet Metadata 0 0 Datatype preconditions not met. Not Running Autofill Wallet Offer 0 0 Datatype preconditions not met. Not Running Themes 1 1 Running Typed URLs 0 0 Datatype preconditions not met. Not Running Extensions 7 7 Running Search Engines 11 11 Running Sessions 27 27 Running Apps 1 1 Running App settings 0 0 Running Extension settings 1 1 Running History Delete Directives 0 0 Running Dictionary 0 0 Running Device Info 1 1 Running Priority Preferences 0 0 Running Managed User Settings 0 0 Datatype preconditions not met. Not Running Reading List 1 1 Running User Events 0 0 Datatype preconditions not met. Not Running User Consents 0 0 Running Send Tab To Self 0 0 Running Security Events 0 0 Running Web Apps 0 0 Running Sharing Message 0 0 Running History 0 0 Running Contact Info 0 0 Datatype preconditions not met. Not Running Notes 49 49 Running Proxy tabs 0 0 Running
@DoctorG When I went back onto the iPad to see if anything had happened, nothing had, but I tried going into Sync again, and re-entered to sync password and saw the Sync All Data option. I found a way to get it to do that, and it looks good now - at least the bookmarks bar is now in there with many other bookmark folders, so I assume they're all over. Speed dial also set up with my preferred pages.
Now I'd just like to know how do I get all my Workspaces across too, of if they're already there, how do I find them??
It would be nice to have the panel down the left side of the screen too, but I expect that might not be possible on an iPad?
btw my sync-internals screen doesn't look much like yours - except the table of green and brown Type Infos is identical. But where you have all those statistics, I just have stuff like Summary, Version Info, Identity etc.
DoctorG Ambassador
@VivaUsa said in Unsuccessful install of Vivaldi on an iPad:
Now I'd just like to know how do I get all my Workspaces across too, of if they're already there, how do I find them??
Sadly not implemented that Workspaces are synced.
@VivaUsa My screenshot is not from an iPad, sorry, my fault, i do not own one
And i thought the synced types were the same on all OS.
I think for more information you need to wait until a Mac user comes to help more.