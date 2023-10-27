Hello,

I am considering to switch from my webmail to Vivaldi Mail.

Already dowloaded it but i need a very important functionality which is the ability to press cancel when i have already clicked the send button.

For example, Gmail give a 30 seconds delay to cancel sending.

I guess that because the Vivaldi client use IMAP/POP protocol it is possible to do it but is Vivaldi Mail has this functionality implemented?

Please, let me know.

Thanks to all

P.S: in order to avoid mislead i tried to delete the previous thread but i was unable to do it, sorry.