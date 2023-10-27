Cancel sending email with Vivaldi Mail
flyeric777
Hello,
I am considering to switch from my webmail to Vivaldi Mail.
Already dowloaded it but i need a very important functionality which is the ability to press cancel when i have already clicked the send button.
For example, Gmail give a 30 seconds delay to cancel sending.
I guess that because the Vivaldi client use IMAP/POP protocol it is possible to do it but is Vivaldi Mail has this functionality implemented?
Please, let me know.
Thanks to all
P.S: in order to avoid mislead i tried to delete the previous thread but i was unable to do it, sorry.
Vivaldi does not have a "oh sh..." delay. But you can choose to queue emails such that they are collected in the outbox to be sent later. I have marked this thread such that the mods can move it to the feature wish section
flyeric777
@WildEnte Many thanks for the suggestion
Have a nice day
@flyeric777 you can't remove a thread but only the posts, which usually is not need.
But if you want to, just flag your old one post and ask for removal