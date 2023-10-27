Garbled Text in body of web page
A couple times now I've seen garbled text in websites, most notably in IBM's documentation pages, e.g. from:
https://www.ibm.com/docs/en/app-connect/cloud?topic=apps-soap-web-services:
The text is fine in "inspect elements" and fine in Firefox and if I load the webpage in another tab it'll be fine too, but if I reload this tab, the garbled text remains.
Another extreme example, I browsed to this page yesterday:
https://www.ibm.com/docs/en/was-liberty/base?topic=liberty-deploying-jax-ws-applications
and got:
I tried force-reloading, switched versions of the documentation in the drop-down (effectively going to a different page) and back, and the problems remained. But when I opened the same URL in a fresh tab it was fine.
any ideas why this is happening? Is my laptop possessed?
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.54 (Stable channel) (arm64) Revision b9b836a2297cb528225715d5226c02d69e88b0a1 OS macOS Version 13.6 (Build 22G120) JavaScript V8 11.6.189.22 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/116.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --restore-last-session --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --disable-smooth-scrolling --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi Profile Path /Users/amartens/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default Linker lld Variations Seed Type Null
Might be a bad cache file, can try clearing the cache.
Also Vivaldi 6.4 came out a few days ago