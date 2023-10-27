A couple times now I've seen garbled text in websites, most notably in IBM's documentation pages, e.g. from:

https://www.ibm.com/docs/en/app-connect/cloud?topic=apps-soap-web-services:



The text is fine in "inspect elements" and fine in Firefox and if I load the webpage in another tab it'll be fine too, but if I reload this tab, the garbled text remains.

Another extreme example, I browsed to this page yesterday:

https://www.ibm.com/docs/en/was-liberty/base?topic=liberty-deploying-jax-ws-applications

and got:



I tried force-reloading, switched versions of the documentation in the drop-down (effectively going to a different page) and back, and the problems remained. But when I opened the same URL in a fresh tab it was fine.

any ideas why this is happening? Is my laptop possessed?