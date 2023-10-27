Ichimatsu (Checkered pattern) appears
-
nullpo2023
thank you for your reply.
The versions are as follows.
GPU : RTX 4070Ti
Driver : GeForce Studio Driver 537.58
OS : WIndows 11 Pro 22621.1702
Vivaldi : 6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@nullpo2023 Which Vivaldi version?
Which operating system version?
For me that looks like a GSync/VSync issue; check GPU settings panel.
-
BhikkhuPesala
@nullpo2023 No, but try disabling ad-blocking. YouTube has changed their code to prevent viewing of videos with ad-block enabled.
-