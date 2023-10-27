I'm using Vivaldi both on Windows Desktop and on Android Mobile.

I have noticed an issue, as well have a feature request for the android version.

Sync issue

The synchronisation seems to work, even though I have noticed that the android version seems to lose(?) it's state after some time, when the app stays open. It then shows the message, that I have to login to see my synchronised tabs, displayed over my list of known tabs.

Closing the app and reopening then shows the synchronised tabs list as empty with the same sync message, but after some seconds the synced tabs are displayed and some seconds more after the sync message disappears.

It would be great if it could still display the tabs and not clear the list, even if it could not sync for a day.

Also it would be nice not to display the sync message ontop of the tab list, when it has data.

Search in synced tabs

I'm a user of many tabs. I think I have currently over 300 tabs on my desktop version.

I expected to be able search in the synced tab list, when entering something in the address bar on android.

But it only searches bookmarks, the history and the tabs open on itself.

Then I searched for a search option in the synchronised tabs view, but there is none. In the bookmarks and history section, there is a search function, but not for the tabs.

Please add it. Right now I have to use the QR function, to transfer tabs from desktop to mobile.