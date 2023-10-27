(Video) Flashing icons when Using Windows Fancy zones (5) with very small browser window
I see "flashing" (Sync and Bin) icons when Using Windows Fancy zones (5) with very small browser window
VIDEO HERE: [https://www.filemail.com/d/cmrrtoeefjthsnx](link url)
Case = I use several windows set up with WinFancyZones on desktop to monitor information.
EDIT: Did not hav enough privleges to upload my video.
ABOUT:
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.34 (Stable channel) (64-biters)
Revisjon 759d32c84120776d07d7e1c9b9a4162f045ce550
Operativsystem Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.2428)
JavaScript V8 11.8.172.16
Brukeragent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/118.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Kommandolinje "C:\Users\xxxxxxx\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml
Programplassering C:\Users\TottoVL\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profilplassering C:\Users\xxxxxxx\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
Typer frøvarianter Null
Aktive variasjoner 5e3a236d-4113a79e
@Totto Is a strangely specific glitch. Could you try with native window and see if the error happens?