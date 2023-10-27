@astral39 This post will also be archived soon as a duplicate.

Please vote for the existing request: Autohide Extension to Dropdown menu.

The request is a bit too specific, but is basically the same request for when the window is not full width. It has only 3 votes after more than a year.

If you show all extensions in a dropdown menu (Settings, Address Bar, Extension Visibility, this is a non-issue. I moved my extension button to the Status Bar, so I could easily show all extensions even on my narrow (1200x1600 pixel) window, or smaller. For users with lots of extensions, the Status Bar will probably have plenty of space.

Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful: