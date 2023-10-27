Workspaces + Containers
I found workspaces feature very useful, but i think it should be improved. Workspaces doesn't manage cookies so even we separate "Work" and "Personal" we still messed up with login accounts. I would like if Vivaldi team will combine containers with workspaces i believe after that browser profiles (which i found unpopular) wouldn't be needed anymore.
BhikkhuPesala
@Piccolino Please vote for the existing request: Multi-account Containers.
