Manage, delete and synced data from devices
In a scenario where our laptop or phone got stolen or we lost it. There's no way to protect Vivaldi's synced data like bookmarks, password, notes, history, email, etc from unauthorize access.
To be able to manage logged on devices like Google, we can logout devices we no longer have access to, additionally to be able to delete synced data on lost or stolen laptop or phone, the same feature when you lost your phone.
Allow this either from another Vivaldi browser or website will be a nice feature to have.
All you have to do is reset remote data and change your decrypt password. That blocks access from any device that lacks the new password, and wipes all device data except the data that newly uploads from the device you are working on when you do it.
Yes, but it doesn't work if the device already logged on before. Changing decrypt password will prevent new entry to be sync to the device but existing bookmarks will still be visible.
I've reset the data and change the decryption password on PC1, when I open Vivaldi on PC2, it will ask for the new decryption password but all existing data already synced is still accessible.
@notorious That has nothing to do with sync. That's just access to the browser on the device. Sync cannot reach out and alter remote devices. That would require a mile of coding and essentially insecure remote access.