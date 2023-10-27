In a scenario where our laptop or phone got stolen or we lost it. There's no way to protect Vivaldi's synced data like bookmarks, password, notes, history, email, etc from unauthorize access.

To be able to manage logged on devices like Google, we can logout devices we no longer have access to, additionally to be able to delete synced data on lost or stolen laptop or phone, the same feature when you lost your phone.

Allow this either from another Vivaldi browser or website will be a nice feature to have.