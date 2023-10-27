In bookmark, create new folder or bookmark would have pop outs
Hi, all.
Is there a way to disable such pop-outs? Or at least automatically disappear them after folder/bookmark creation?
I will support my Chinese friend. The developers forgot that there are monitors of 40", or 2 old monitors that are larger than 1, which is 40". When you create a folder , and continue working half a meter away from it.
不仅祖母使用浏览器！
@muddjs When I create a new folder from the Bookmark Bar, a dialog appears. I enter a name (and a nickname if wanted), then close the dialog.
Where are you seeing a problem?
@BhikkhuPesala I pointed out in my original post, that I want a mechanism that the dialog can disappear automatically or even doesn't need to pop out in the first place.
Not really any problem, just that I like a clean and concise UI interaction.
the most obvious solution is to name the folder in the place where it appeared.
@muddjs The dialog does automatically disappear after you named the new folder. Click on Save closes the dialog and creates the new folder.
@BhikkhuPesala Thanks. But as you can see in my original post, I don't have "save" and "cancel" button as yours. I am using the latest stable build.
@muddjs Where are you creating the folder?
- From the Bookmark Bar context menu (as I suggested)
- In The Bookmarks Panel,
- In the Bookmarks Tab
- In the Add Bookmark dialog
2, 3, and 4 all add a new folder below the selected bookmark. There is no popout. You just need to type the name. Only 1 opens a popout window, which closes when you click on save.
