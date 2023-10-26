Hei.

I run into problems with Vivaldi from time to time but often these are associated with my security and privacy settings in Vivaldi and in Linux. I can go to a Windows machine on which I have laxer settings, and the problem sometimes is gone. Not a Vivaldi problem.

However, sometimes the issue is not with Vivaldi itself but rather with the fact that Vivaldi self-identifies as Vivaldi and does not make it through a website's supported browser doorman/bouncer. For a long time I could not get my Yahoo UK webmail account to work with Vivaldi. This was not Vivaldi's fault. Yahoo at that time was trying to force users towards Chrome. If I could have hacked Vivaldi and had it lie and say it was Chrome, my guess is that there would have been no problem.

Have you tired with other Chrome based browsers? Chromium? Big Browser Chrome? If you get the same results, the problem might not be with Vivaldi.

Does the website work in Firefox? Sometimes I have had some websites more or less tell me to FO&D because I was using LInux--not a supported OS.

I had major problems with my Bitdefender account the other day. It would mess up badly when accessed from my Linux machine. Worked fine in Windows with Vivaldi.