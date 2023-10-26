address bar filling with bookmarked url
i updated to the latest version today and since then if i type an address into the address bar and press enter it will goto items saved in my bookmarks... like i type facebook.com ,enter, and it will goto a bookmarked page.. same with every other site... its really annoying and has only started doing it today. ive checked all the settings and anything for autocomplete is turned off.. could anyone help me stop this please?
6.4.3160.34 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
BhikkhuPesala
@oneohhsix See Settings, Address Bar, Drop Down Menu priority to select what works best for you.