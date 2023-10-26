Not enough space name of custom theme
On first screenshot have empty space after name of theme.
On second screenshot missing empty space after name of theme.
I think this is bug.
Can somebody confirm?
BhikkhuPesala
@fbinnzhivko To be frank, I think the problem exists between the keyboard and the chair. Who needs such ridiculously long names for themes!?
The bug may be on Linux only. I cannot reproduce it. Are you using settings in a tab?
fbinnzhivko
Here is missing free space after name of the default theme. on Linux mashine.
On Mac mashine works fine:
- Reduce space on Manual Schedule
- Check name of theme Purple rain
- This is Windows 10
@DoctorG Can you confirm this bug?
@fbinnzhivko Please post the name you gave the theme here. I do not want to test all lengths of aaaa...
@fbinnzhivko said in Not enough space name of custom theme:
Can somebody confirm?
I can.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
Use default theme Purple rain.
or
Use custom theme name Kamen Iska 1290.
Check missing space in theme when theme name is on time 23.55
VB-101076
@fbinnzhivko Confirmed.