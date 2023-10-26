Clear session browsing data on exit without selecting "Exit"
-
AlexTheGib
Hi
Using the android version of Vivaldi I find it annoying to be able to clear session browsing data on exit just by selecting "Exit" in the main menu.
I ask that this option be extended to close the app in the recent apps menu.
Thanks
-
Opera has an option to close tabs after 2 hours. I don't think Recent Apps sends a Close signal but rather a Force close (Kill) signal, so really you'd have to clear data on opening - certainly something they could do but a big change from how they do it now.
-
AlexTheGib
@sgunhouse Agree with you