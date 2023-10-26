Vivaldi not saving logins and passwords?
-
I use Vivaldi both at home and at work. Whenever I check out of work, I always use the shortcut Ctrl+Shift+Del to clear all my activities and data. However, I recently realized that maybe this action deletes everything from Vivaldi account in the cloud, not just in my local computer, as I wished it to be. This might be the cause of the issue I'm facing. If this is indeed the problem, how should I proceed?
-
@Garashta No. It only clears the local data. Obviously the missing data will be synced again.
-
@Hadden89 so the question remains: why isnt Vivaldi saving my logins and passwords?
-
@Garashta Is the setting enabled? Do you see the passwords if you click on the button?
Or here?
chrome://settings/?search=passwords(check all options)
If you sync them you can force a re-trigger:
If a passwords are synced, I'd uncheck them from clear at exit list.
Logins are often stored in cookies, site settings and autofill data; so also them should be unchecked.
About cloud data...usually are restored to local within minutes, sometimes need hours (if not manually retriggered). Reason it seems not pratical to clean data you need to access daily (as password and logins). Check also if passwords & logins are enabled for sync: