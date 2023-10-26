I don't believe it will happen anytime soon.

In my personal opinion there are at least two or three main obstacles to pass first:

the user interface based on panel + list + preview pane requires a lot of screen space, that smaller devices usually don't have much. Not to say it can't be worked around, of course, but it should require some big changes, not just porting the current code on the desktop. disk space and bandwidth are usually much more restricted on small devices than on a desktop. Some people's mailboxes occupy more space than the one their phone even has available! It is possible to build a client that doesn't keep all the messages locally and fetches them from the server as needed; however, at the same time I'd totally expect to be able to "download" some messages to check offline, while I'm on the bus, for example. synchronization - I don't want to mark a message as read on my computer only to have to do it again on my cell phone (or vice versa). Or, if I move it to a folder or tag it a certain way, I'd expect that to be visible on my other devices as well. I believe IMAP accounts have this (mostly) covered. However, I seem to recall that was not the case when connecting to a POP account (not sure if something evolved since I last checked, I'm using only IMAP for a long time now).

That is, of course, not to say it can't/won't be done (anything can be done, given enough time and development capability, which Vivaldi doesn't have in abundance).

But Vivaldi had announced their intentions to develop an integrated mail client since the early versions of Vivaldi and it took several years for the first beta to be released to the public. And after that it was in beta for more than 1 year.

So I definitely wouldn't hold my breath waiting for it. But as the saying goes, hope is the last one to die I, for one, would also like to see this come to life.

P.S: I could swear there was a feature request for this, where some of these points had already been discussed, but I couldn't find it...