Vivaldi Pointer Lock is bugged
thefrind54
Its been happening ever since I switched to Vivaldi this week. So apparently my pointer lock is bugged and as I play IO games like repuls.io, I have seen that whenever I try to move the cursor it stays within a "boundary" and doesn't rotate the entire FOV correctly.
Sometimes the cursor just comes off the edges (the sides) and get visible over there but not in the center (meaning the cursor is not properly locked.)
https://imgur.com/a/n3IwMhw (video)
https://imgur.com/a/n3IwMhw (another video)
There might be come inconsistency on my side but the behaviour is perfectly okay on Thorium browser.
@thefrind54 Issue is known
VB-92968 "Pointer Lock API does not work properly anymore" - confirmed
VB-97463 "[Regression] requestPointerLock() - reports that the cursor is already locked, but it is not blocked" - confirmed
I use Chromium browser to play if Vivaldi browser is on strike.
@DoctorG
I mean no offense here, but this https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/80899/pointer-lock-api-bug
I have already taken a look at it and its pretty old? Will it be fixed soon? Because its not a small issue.
@thefrind54 said in Vivaldi Pointer Lock is bugged:
Will it be fixed soon? Because its not a small issue.
I have no knowledge that it will be fixed soon. But i try to ask internally.
@DoctorG Thanks, that really means a lot to me! Cheers!
@thefrind54 I told internally that issue disturbs gamers. Perhaps a dev can have a look.
@DoctorG Thanks buddy
@thefrind54 LOL, me is a ol’ IT granny
But i take your thanks.
@DoctorG Ha! Thanks gran!
-
thefrind54
Hmm, any update on the situation @DoctorG