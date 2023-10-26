cars.com crashes Vivaldi
-
I have experienced a couple of cases of cars.com crashing Vivaldi (Debian). I didn't have too much problem removing the open tab on restart, probably because my machine is so slow
I haven't really tried to diagnose what is special about those pages, but if it becomes interesting to others I might be able to produce repeatable test cases. In both my cases, I was redirected from cars.com email links, but I don't know if that is related.
6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Stephen Mattin
[email protected]
Re: [Crash on open - guessing reloaded tab](how to remove?)
-
@smattin Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Troubleshooting issues
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi's Business Model
- Help us grow
- Vivaldi Social
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@smattin Please update Vivaldi to 6.4 Stable with apt package manager.
-
@DoctorG same behavior (crash) after apt upgrade
I had started Vivaldi from command line with -V.
The trace on crash follows:
[14467:14467:1026/084114.243298:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Unchecked runtime.lastError: Cannot access contents of url "https://vivaldi.com/new/". Extension manifest must request permission to access this host.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/window.html (0)
Warning: loader_scanned_icd_add: Driver /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libvulkan_intel.so supports Vulkan 1.2, but only supports loader interface version 4. Interface version 5 or newer required to support this version of Vulkan (Policy #LDP_DRIVER_7)
Warning: loader_scanned_icd_add: Driver /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libvulkan_lvp.so supports Vulkan 1.1, but only supports loader interface version 1. Interface version 5 or newer required to support this version of Vulkan (Policy #LDP_DRIVER_7)
Warning: loader_scanned_icd_add: Driver /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libvulkan_radeon.so supports Vulkan 1.2, but only supports loader interface version 4. Interface version 5 or newer required to support this version of Vulkan (Policy #LDP_DRIVER_7)
Warning: Layer VK_LAYER_MESA_device_select uses API version 1.2 which is older than the application specified API version of 1.3. May cause issues.
Warning: terminator_CreateInstance: Driver /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libvulkan_lvp.so supports interface version 1 but still exposes VkSurfaceKHR create/destroy entrypoints (Policy #LDP_DRIVER_8)
MESA-INTEL: warning: Ivy Bridge Vulkan support is incomplete
[14504:14504:1026/084232.578431:ERROR:gl_display.cc(520)] EGL Driver message (Error) eglCreateContext: Requested GLES version
(3.1) is greater than max supported (3, 0).
Warning: eglCreateContext failed with EGL_BAD_ATTRIBUTE
at CheckEGL (../../chromium/third_party/dawn/src/dawn/native/opengl/UtilsEGL.cpp:71)
at Create (../../chromium/third_party/dawn/src/dawn/native/opengl/ContextEGL.cpp:88)
at Create (../../chromium/third_party/dawn/src/dawn/native/opengl/PhysicalDeviceGL.cpp:97)
[14467:14467:1026/084238.524542:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "Refused to create a TrustedTypePolicy named 'dompurify' because it violates the following Content Security Policy directive: "trusted-types ".", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/inject-root-bundle.js (1)
[14467:14467:1026/084455.403465:ERROR:fallback_task_provider.cc(124)] Every renderer should have at least one task provided by a primary task provider. If a "Renderer" fallback task is shown, it is a bug. If you have repro steps, please file a new bug
and tag it as a dependency of crbug.com/739782.
Fontconfig error: Cannot load default config file: No such file: (null)
Segmentation fault
Stephen Mattin
[email protected]
-
@smattin Looks like issue with Vivaldi and Vulkan setting + GPU driver.
Just to try, start Vivaldi in shell with
vivaldi --disable-features=Vulkan
Does it start?
-
-
@DoctorG
starts fine, but am not sure option has any effect. still crashes
smattin@smattin:~$ vivaldi --disable-features=Vulkan
[16733:16733:1026/102017.101139:ERROR:policy_logger.cc(154)] :components/enterprise/browser/controller/chrome_browser_cloud_management_controller.cc(163) Cloud management controller initialization aborted as CBCM is not enabled.
[16733:16733:1026/102018.487695:ERROR:fallback_task_provider.cc(124)] Every renderer should have at least one task provided by a primary task provider. If a "Renderer" fallback task is shown, it is a bug. If you have repro steps, please file a new bug
and tag it as a dependency of crbug.com/739782.
[16733:16794:1026/102019.214295:ERROR:nss_util.cc(357)] After loading Root Certs, loaded==false: NSS error code: -8018
MESA-INTEL: warning: Ivy Bridge Vulkan support is incomplete
libva error: /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/dri/iHD_drv_video.so init failed
[16733:16733:1026/102021.516942:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(577)] Failed to call method: org.freedesktop.ScreenSaver.GetActive: object_path= /org/freedesktop/ScreenSaver: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.NotSupported: This method is not implemented
Fontconfig error: Cannot load default config file: No such file: (null)
Segmentation fault
Stephen Mattin
[email protected]
-
@smattin Sad. Was a hope.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@smattin Which
- Linux version?
- Desktop Manager version?
- GPU info?
vivaldi://gpugives which content (copy & paste in Code block)
Code block means like this:
```
Blah text here
```
-
@DoctorG
Thanks anyway. Although I have a 40+ year background in Software Engineering, Graphics was the only CS course I didn't take in grad school. I am more interested in Quantum Computing
I just posted because I saw some mention of inability to reproduce the cars.com issue.
FYI, the link crashing V on my system is a new cars.com review of the 2024 Rolls Royce Spectre.
I can't afford one anyway.
Stephen Mattin
[email protected]
-
@DoctorG said in cars.com crashes Vivaldi:
Linux version?
GPU info?
probably some old unsupported Debian and some old unsupported GPU.
-
dmesg (1 of 2)
[ 0.000000] microcode: microcode updated early to revision 0x21, date = 2019-02-13 [ 0.000000] Linux version 5.10.0-26-amd64 ([email protected]) (gcc-10 (Debian 10.2.1-6) 10.2.1 20210110, GNU ld (GNU Binutils for Debian) 2.35.2) #1 SMP Debian 5.10.197-1 (2023-09-29) [ 0.000000] Command line: BOOT_IMAGE=/boot/vmlinuz-5.10.0-26-amd64 root=UUID=c9d79d5f-1a66-4c35-8164-e3fd71a0fec6 ro quiet
vivaldi://gpu
Graphics Feature Status ======================= * Canvas: Hardware accelerated * Canvas out-of-process rasterization: Disabled * Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled * Compositing: Hardware accelerated * Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled * OpenGL: Enabled * Rasterization: Hardware accelerated * Raw Draw: Disabled * Skia Graphite: Disabled * Video Decode: Hardware accelerated * Video Encode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled * Vulkan: Disabled * WebGL: Hardware accelerated * WebGL2: Hardware accelerated * WebGPU: Disabled Driver Bug Workarounds ====================== * adjust_src_dst_region_for_blitframebuffer * clear_uniforms_before_first_program_use * count_all_in_varyings_packing * disable_chromium_framebuffer_multisample * disable_post_sub_buffers_for_onscreen_surfaces * enable_webgl_timer_query_extensions * exit_on_context_lost * msaa_is_slow * msaa_is_slow_2 * rely_on_implicit_sync_for_swap_buffers * disabled_extension_GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced * disabled_extension_GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced_coherent * disabled_extension_GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y Problems Detected ================= * WebGPU has been disabled via blocklist or the command line. Disabled Features: webgpu * Accelerated video encode has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line. Disabled Features: video_encode * Clear uniforms before first program use on all platforms: (http://crbug.com/124764), (http://crbug.com/349137) Applied Workarounds: clear_uniforms_before_first_program_use * Mesa drivers in Linux handle varyings without static use incorrectly: (http://crbug.com/333885) Applied Workarounds: count_all_in_varyings_packing * Multisampling is buggy in Intel IvyBridge: (http://crbug.com/116370) Applied Workarounds: disable_chromium_framebuffer_multisample * Disable partial swaps on Mesa drivers (detected with GL_RENDERER): (http://crbug.com/339493) Applied Workarounds: disable_post_sub_buffers_for_onscreen_surfaces * On Intel GPUs MSAA performance is not acceptable for GPU rasterization: (http://crbug.com/527565), (http://crbug.com/1298585) Applied Workarounds: msaa_is_slow * Disable partial swaps on Mesa drivers (detected with GL_VERSION): (http://crbug.com/339493) Applied Workarounds: disable_post_sub_buffers_for_onscreen_surfaces * adjust src/dst region if blitting pixels outside framebuffer on Linux Intel: (http://crbug.com/664740) Applied Workarounds: adjust_src_dst_region_for_blitframebuffer * Disable KHR_blend_equation_advanced until cc shaders are updated: (http://crbug.com/661715) Applied Workarounds: disable(GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced), disable(GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced_coherent) * Expose WebGL's disjoint_timer_query extensions on platforms with site isolation: (http://crbug.com/808744), (http://crbug.com/870491) Applied Workarounds: enable_webgl_timer_query_extensions * Some drivers can't recover after OUT_OF_MEM and context lost: (http://crbug.com/893177) Applied Workarounds: exit_on_context_lost * Avoid waiting on a egl fence before swapping buffers and rely on implicit sync on Intel GPUs: (http://crbug.com/938286) Applied Workarounds: rely_on_implicit_sync_for_swap_buffers * Disable GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y for desktop GL: (http://crbug.com/964010) Applied Workarounds: disable(GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y) * On pre-Ice Lake Intel GPUs MSAA performance is not acceptable for GPU rasterization: (http://crbug.com/527565), (http://crbug.com/1298585), (http://crbug.com/1341830) Applied Workarounds: msaa_is_slow_2 ANGLE Features ============== * allowCompressedFormats (Frontend workarounds): Enabled condition: true Allow compressed formats * cacheCompiledShader (Frontend features) (http://anglebug.com/7036): Disabled Enable to cache compiled shaders * disableAnisotropicFiltering (Frontend workarounds): Disabled Disable support for anisotropic filtering * disableDrawBuffersIndexed (Frontend features) (http://anglebug.com/7724): Disabled Disable support for OES_draw_buffers_indexed and EXT_draw_buffers_indexed * disableProgramBinary (Frontend features) (http://anglebug.com/5007): Disabled condition: IsPowerVrRogue(functions) Disable support for GL_OES_get_program_binary * disableProgramCaching (Frontend features) (http://anglebug.com/1423136): Disabled Disables saving programs to the cache * disableProgramCachingForTransformFeedback (Frontend workarounds): Disabled condition: !isMesa && isQualcomm On some GPUs, program binaries don't contain transform feedback varyings * dumpShaderSource (Frontend features) (http://anglebug.com/7760): Disabled Write shader source to temp directory * dumpTranslatedShaders (Frontend features) (http://anglebug.com/8280): Disabled Write translated shaders to temp directory * emulatePixelLocalStorage (Frontend features) (http://anglebug.com/7279): Enabled condition: true Emulate ANGLE_shader_pixel_local_storage using shader images * enableCaptureLimits (Frontend features) (http://anglebug.com/5750): Disabled Set the context limits like frame capturing was enabled * enableProgramBinaryForCapture (Frontend features) (http://anglebug.com/5658): Disabled Even if FrameCapture is enabled, enable GL_OES_get_program_binary * enableShaderSubstitution (Frontend workarounds) (http://anglebug.com/7761): Disabled Check the filesystem for shaders to use instead of those provided through glShaderSource * enableTranslatedShaderSubstitution (Frontend workarounds) (http://anglebug.com/8280): Disabled Check the filesystem for translated shaders to use instead of the shader translator's * forceDepthAttachmentInitOnClear (Frontend workarounds) (https://anglebug.com/7246): Disabled Force depth attachment initialization on clear ops * forceGlErrorChecking (Frontend features) (https://issuetracker.google.com/220069903): Disabled Force GL error checking (i.e. prevent applications from disabling error checking * forceInitShaderVariables (Frontend features): Disabled Force-enable shader variable initialization * forceRobustResourceInit (Frontend features) (http://anglebug.com/6041): Disabled Force-enable robust resource init * loseContextOnOutOfMemory (Frontend workarounds): Enabled condition: true Some users rely on a lost context notification if a GL_OUT_OF_MEMORY error occurs * singleThreadedTextureDecompression (Frontend workarounds): Disabled Disables multi-threaded decompression of compressed texture formats * RGBA4IsNotSupportedForColorRendering (OpenGL workarounds): Enabled condition: functions->standard == STANDARD_GL_DESKTOP && isIntel GL_RGBA4 is not color renderable * RGBDXT1TexturesSampleZeroAlpha (OpenGL workarounds) (http://anglebug.com/3729): Disabled condition: IsApple() Sampling BLACK texels from RGB DXT1 textures returns transparent black on Mac. * addAndTrueToLoopCondition (OpenGL workarounds): Disabled condition: IsApple() && isIntel Calculation of loop conditions in for and while loop has bug * adjustSrcDstRegionForBlitFramebuffer (OpenGL workarounds) (http://crbug.com/830046): Enabled condition: IsLinux() || (IsAndroid() && isNvidia) || (IsWindows() && isNvidia) || (IsApple() && functions->standard == STANDARD_GL_ES) Many platforms have issues with blitFramebuffer when the parameters are large. * allowAstcFormats (OpenGL workarounds): Disabled condition: !isMesa || isIntel && (Is9thGenIntel(device) || IsGeminiLake(device) || IsCoffeeLake(device) || Is11thGenIntel(device) || Is12thGenIntel(device)) Enable ASTC on desktop OpenGL * allowClearForRobustResourceInit (OpenGL workarounds) (https://crbug.com/848952 http://crbug.com/883276): Disabled condition: IsApple() Using glClear for robust resource initialization is buggy on some drivers and leads to texture corruption. Default to data uploads except on MacOS where it is very slow. * allowETCFormats (OpenGL workarounds): Disabled condition: isIntel && !IsSandyBridge(device) && !IsIvyBridge(device) && !IsHaswell(device) Enable ETC2/EAC on desktop OpenGL * alwaysCallUseProgramAfterLink (OpenGL workarounds) (http://crbug.com/110263): Enabled condition: true Always call useProgram after a successful link to avoid a driver bug * alwaysUnbindFramebufferTexture2D (OpenGL workarounds) (https://anglebug.com/5536): Disabled condition: isNvidia && (IsWindows() || IsLinux()) Force unbind framebufferTexture2D before binding renderbuffer to work around driver bug. * avoid1BitAlphaTextureFormats (OpenGL workarounds): Disabled condition: functions->standard == STANDARD_GL_DESKTOP && isAMD Issue with 1-bit alpha framebuffer formats * bindCompleteFramebufferForTimerQueries (OpenGL workarounds) (https://crbug.com/1356053): Disabled condition: isMali Some drivers require a complete framebuffer when beginQuery for TimeElapsed orTimestampis called. * bindTransformFeedbackBufferBeforeBindBufferRange (OpenGL workarounds) (https://anglebug.com/5140): Disabled condition: IsApple() Bind transform feedback buffers to the generic binding point before calling glBindBufferBase or glBindBufferRange. * clampArrayAccess (OpenGL workarounds) (http://anglebug.com/2978): Enabled condition: IsAndroid() || isAMD || !functions->hasExtension("GL_KHR_robust_buffer_access_behavior") Clamp uniform array access to avoid reading invalid memory. * clampFragDepth (OpenGL workarounds): Disabled condition: isNvidia gl_FragDepth is not clamped correctly when rendering to a floating point depth buffer * clampMscRate (OpenGL workarounds) (https://crbug.com/1042393): Disabled condition: IsLinux() && IsWayland() Some drivers return bogus values for GetMscRate, so we clamp it to 30Hz * clampPointSize (OpenGL workarounds): Disabled condition: IsAndroid() || isNvidia The point size range reported from the API is inconsistent with the actual behavior * clearToZeroOrOneBroken (OpenGL workarounds) (https://crbug.com/710443): Disabled condition: IsApple() && isIntel && GetMacOSVersion() < OSVersion(10, 12, 6) Clears when the clear color is all zeros or ones do not work. * clipSrcRegionForBlitFramebuffer (OpenGL workarounds) (http://crbug.com/830046): Disabled condition: IsApple() || (IsLinux() && isAMD) Issues with blitFramebuffer when the parameters don't match the framebuffer size. * decodeEncodeSRGBForGenerateMipmap (OpenGL workarounds) (http://anglebug.com/4646): Disabled condition: IsApple() Decode and encode before generateMipmap for srgb format textures. * disableBaseInstanceVertex (OpenGL workarounds) (http://anglebug.com/8172): Disabled condition: IsMaliValhall(functions) Some drivers have buggy implementations of glDraw*BaseVertex*. * disableBlendFuncExtended (OpenGL workarounds) (http://anglebug.com/1085): Disabled condition: (!isMesa && isQualcomm) || (IsApple() && isIntel && GetMacOSVersion() < OSVersion(10, 14, 0)) ARB_blend_func_extended does not pass the tests * disableClipControl (OpenGL features) (http://crbug.com/1434317): Disabled condition: IsMaliG72OrG76OrG51(functions) Some devices genenerate errors when querying the clip control state * disableDrawBuffersIndexed (OpenGL workarounds): Disabled condition: IsWindows() && isAMD Disable OES_draw_buffers_indexed extension. * disableGPUSwitchingSupport (OpenGL workarounds) (https://crbug.com/1091824): Disabled condition: isDualGPUMacWithNVIDIA Disable GPU switching support (use only the low-power GPU) on older MacBook Pros. * disableMultisampledRenderToTexture (OpenGL workarounds) (http://anglebug.com/2894): Disabled condition: isAdreno4xxOnAndroidLessThan51 || isAdreno4xxOnAndroid70 || isAdreno5xxOnAndroidLessThan70 || isAdreno5xxOnAndroid71 || isLinuxVivante || IsAndroid() || isWindowsNVIDIA Many drivers have bugs when using GL_EXT_multisampled_render_to_texture * disableNativeParallelCompile (OpenGL workarounds) (http://crbug.com/1094869): Disabled condition: isTSANBuild && IsLinux() && isNvidia Do not use native KHR_parallel_shader_compile even when available. * disableRenderSnorm (OpenGL workarounds) (https://anglebug.com/8315): Enabled condition: isMesa && (mesaVersion < (std::array<int, 3>{21, 3, 0}) || functions->standard == STANDARD_GL_ES) Disable EXT_render_snorm extension. * disableSemaphoreFd (OpenGL workarounds) (https://crbug.com/1046462): Disabled condition: IsLinux() && isAMD && isMesa && mesaVersion < (std::array<int, 3>{19, 3, 5}) Disable GL_EXT_semaphore_fd extension * disableSyncControlSupport (OpenGL workarounds) (https://crbug.com/1137851): Enabled condition: IsLinux() && isIntel && isMesa && mesaVersion[0] == 20 Speculative fix for issues on Linux/Wayland where exposing GLX_OML_sync_control renders Chrome unusable * disableTextureClampToBorder (OpenGL workarounds) (https://anglebug.com/7405): Disabled condition: isImagination Imagination devices generate INVALID_ENUM when setting the texture border color. * disableTextureMirrorClampToEdge (OpenGL workarounds) (https://anglebug.com/8319): Disabled condition: functions->standard == STANDARD_GL_ES && isMesa Disable EXT_texture_mirror_clamp_to_edge extension. * disableTimestampQueries (OpenGL workarounds) (https://crbug.com/811661): Disabled condition: (IsLinux() && isVMWare) || (IsAndroid() && isNvidia) || (IsAndroid() && GetAndroidSdkLevel() < 27 && IsAdreno5xxOrOlder(functions)) || (!isMesa && IsMaliT8xxOrOlder(functions)) || (!isMesa && IsMaliG31OrOlder(functions)) Disable GL_EXT_disjoint_timer_query extension * doWhileGLSLCausesGPUHang (OpenGL workarounds) (http://crbug.com/644669): Disabled condition: IsApple() && functions->standard == STANDARD_GL_DESKTOP && GetMacOSVersion() < OSVersion(10, 11, 0) Some GLSL constructs involving do-while loops cause GPU hangs * doesSRGBClearsOnLinearFramebufferAttachments (OpenGL workarounds): Enabled condition: isIntel || isAMD Issue clearing framebuffers with linear attachments when GL_FRAMEBUFFER_SRGB is enabled * dontInitializeUninitializedLocals (OpenGL workarounds) (http://anglebug.com/2046): Disabled condition: !isMesa && isQualcomm Initializing uninitialized locals caused odd behavior in a few WebGL 2 tests * dontUseLoopsToInitializeVariables (OpenGL workarounds) (http://crbug.com/809422): Disabled condition: (!isMesa && isQualcomm) || (isIntel && IsApple()) For loops used to initialize variables hit native GLSL compiler bugs * emulateAbsIntFunction (OpenGL workarounds) (http://crbug.com/642227): Disabled condition: IsApple() && isIntel abs(i) where i is an integer returns unexpected result * emulateAtan2Float (OpenGL workarounds) (http://crbug.com/672380): Disabled condition: isNvidia atan(y, x) may return a wrong answer * emulateClipDistanceState (OpenGL workarounds): Disabled condition: isQualcomm Some drivers ignore GL_CLIP_DISTANCEi_EXT state. * emulateCopyTexImage2D (OpenGL workarounds): Disabled condition: isApple Replace CopyTexImage2D with TexImage2D + CopyTexSubImage2D. * emulateCopyTexImage2DFromRenderbuffers (OpenGL workarounds) (https://anglebug.com/4674): Disabled condition: IsApple() && functions->standard == STANDARD_GL_ES && !(isAMD && IsWindows()) CopyTexImage2D spuriously returns errors on iOS when copying from renderbuffers. * emulateImmutableCompressedTexture3D (OpenGL workarounds) (https://crbug.com/1060012): Disabled condition: isQualcomm Use non-immutable texture allocation to work around a driver bug. * emulateIsnanFloat (OpenGL workarounds) (http://crbug.com/650547): Disabled condition: isIntel && IsApple() && IsSkylake(device) && GetMacOSVersion() < OSVersion(10, 13, 2) Using isnan() on highp float will get wrong answer * emulateMaxVertexAttribStride (OpenGL workarounds) (http://anglebug.com/1936): Disabled condition: IsLinux() && functions->standard == STANDARD_GL_DESKTOP && isAMD Some drivers return 0 when MAX_VERTEX_ATTRIB_STRIED queried * emulatePackSkipRowsAndPackSkipPixels (OpenGL workarounds) (https://anglebug.com/4849): Disabled condition: IsApple() GL_PACK_SKIP_ROWS and GL_PACK_SKIP_PIXELS are ignored in Apple's OpenGL driver. * emulatePrimitiveRestartFixedIndex (OpenGL workarounds) (http://anglebug.com/3997): Enabled condition: functions->standard == STANDARD_GL_DESKTOP && functions->isAtLeastGL(gl::Version(3, 1)) && !functions->isAtLeastGL(gl::Version(4, 3)) When GL_PRIMITIVE_RESTART_FIXED_INDEX is not available, emulate it with GL_PRIMITIVE_RESTART and glPrimitiveRestartIndex. * emulateRGB10 (OpenGL workarounds) (https://crbug.com/1300575): Enabled condition: functions->standard == STANDARD_GL_DESKTOP Emulate RGB10 support using RGB10_A2. * ensureNonEmptyBufferIsBoundForDraw (OpenGL features) (http://crbug.com/1456243): Disabled condition: IsApple() || IsAndroid() Apple OpenGL drivers crash when drawing with a zero-sized buffer bound using a non-zero divisor. * explicitFragmentLocations (OpenGL workarounds) (https://anglebug.com/8308): Disabled condition: isQualcomm Always write explicit location layout qualifiers for fragment outputs. * finishDoesNotCauseQueriesToBeAvailable (OpenGL workarounds): Disabled condition: functions->standard == STANDARD_GL_DESKTOP && isNvidia glFinish doesn't cause all queries to report available result * flushBeforeDeleteTextureIfCopiedTo (OpenGL workarounds) (http://anglebug.com/4267): Disabled condition: IsApple() && isIntel Some drivers track CopyTex{Sub}Image texture dependencies incorrectly. Flush before glDeleteTextures in this case * flushOnFramebufferChange (OpenGL workarounds) (http://crbug.com/1181068): Disabled condition: IsApple() && Has9thGenIntelGPU(systemInfo) Switching framebuffers without a flush can lead to crashes on Intel 9th Generation GPU Macs. * initFragmentOutputVariables (OpenGL workarounds) (http://crbug.com/1171371): Disabled condition: IsAdreno42xOr3xx(functions) No init gl_FragColor causes context lost * initializeCurrentVertexAttributes (OpenGL workarounds): Disabled condition: isNvidia During initialization, assign the current vertex attributes to the spec-mandated defaults * keepBufferShadowCopy (OpenGL workarounds): Disabled condition: !CanMapBufferForRead(functions) Maintain a shadow copy of buffer data when the GL API does not permit reading data back. * limitMax3dArrayTextureSizeTo1024 (OpenGL workarounds) (http://crbug.com/927470): Disabled condition: limitMaxTextureSize Limit max 3d texture size and max array texture layers to 1024 to avoid system hang * limitMaxMSAASamplesTo4 (OpenGL workarounds) (http://crbug.com/797243): Disabled condition: IsAndroid() || (IsApple() && (isIntel || isAMD || isNvidia)) Various rendering bugs have been observed when using higher MSAA counts * limitWebglMaxTextureSizeTo4096 (OpenGL workarounds) (http://crbug.com/927470): Disabled condition: IsAndroid() || limitMaxTextureSize Limit webgl max texture size to 4096 to avoid frequent out-of-memory errors * packLastRowSeparatelyForPaddingInclusion (OpenGL workarounds) (http://anglebug.com/1512): Disabled condition: IsApple() || isNvidia When uploading textures from an pack buffer, some drivers count an extra row padding * packOverlappingRowsSeparatelyPackBuffer (OpenGL workarounds): Disabled condition: isNvidia In the case of packing to a pixel pack buffer, pack overlapping rows row by row * passHighpToPackUnormSnormBuiltins (OpenGL workarounds) (http://anglebug.com/7527): Disabled condition: isQualcomm packUnorm4x8 fails on Pixel 4 if it is not passed a highp vec4. * preAddTexelFetchOffsets (OpenGL workarounds) (http://crbug.com/642605): Disabled condition: IsApple() && isIntel Intel Mac drivers mistakenly consider the parameter position of nagative vaule as invalid even if the sum of position and offset is in range, so we need to add workarounds by rewriting texelFetchOffset(sampler, position, lod, offset) into texelFetch(sampler, position + offset, lod). * promotePackedFormatsTo8BitPerChannel (OpenGL workarounds) (http://anglebug.com/5469): Disabled condition: IsApple() && hasAMD Packed color formats are buggy on Macs with AMD GPUs * queryCounterBitsGeneratesErrors (OpenGL workarounds) (http://anglebug.com/3027): Disabled condition: IsNexus5X(vendor, device) Drivers generate errors when querying the number of bits in timer queries * readPixelsUsingImplementationColorReadFormatForNorm16 (OpenGL workarounds) (http://anglebug.com/4214): Disabled condition: !isIntel && functions->standard == STANDARD_GL_ES && functions->isAtLeastGLES(gl::Version(3, 1)) && functions->hasGLESExtension("GL_EXT_texture_norm16") Quite some OpenGL ES drivers don't implement readPixels for RGBA/UNSIGNED_SHORT from EXT_texture_norm16 correctly * reapplyUBOBindingsAfterUsingBinaryProgram (OpenGL workarounds) (http://anglebug.com/1637): Disabled condition: isAMD || IsAndroid() Some drivers forget about UBO bindings when using program binaries * regenerateStructNames (OpenGL workarounds) (http://crbug.com/403957): Disabled condition: IsApple() All Mac drivers do not handle struct scopes correctly. This workaround overwrites a structname with a unique prefix. * removeDynamicIndexingOfSwizzledVector (OpenGL workarounds) (http://crbug.com/709351): Disabled condition: IsApple() || IsAndroid() || IsWindows() Dynamic indexing of swizzled l-values doesn't work correctly on various platforms. * removeInvariantAndCentroidForESSL3 (OpenGL workarounds): Disabled condition: functions->isAtMostGL(gl::Version(4, 1)) || (functions->standard == STANDARD_GL_DESKTOP && isAMD) Fix spec difference between GLSL 4.1 or lower and ESSL3 * resetTexImage2DBaseLevel (OpenGL workarounds) (https://crbug.com/705865): Disabled condition: IsApple() && isIntel && GetMacOSVersion() >= OSVersion(10, 12, 4) Reset texture base level before calling glTexImage2D to work around pixel comparison failure. * rewriteFloatUnaryMinusOperator (OpenGL workarounds) (http://crbug.com/308366): Disabled condition: IsApple() && isIntel && GetMacOSVersion() < OSVersion(10, 12, 0) Using '-<float>' will get wrong answer * rewriteRepeatedAssignToSwizzled (OpenGL workarounds): Disabled condition: isNvidia Repeated assignment to swizzled values inside a GLSL user-defined function have incorrect results * rewriteRowMajorMatrices (OpenGL workarounds) (http://anglebug.com/2273): Disabled condition: false Rewrite row major matrices in shaders as column major as a driver bug workaround * sanitizeAMDGPURendererString (OpenGL workarounds) (http://crbug.com/1181193): Disabled condition: IsLinux() && hasAMD Strip precise kernel and DRM version information from amdgpu renderer strings. * scalarizeVecAndMatConstructorArgs (OpenGL workarounds) (http://crbug.com/1420130): Disabled condition: isMali Rewrite vec/mat constructors to work around driver bugs * setPrimitiveRestartFixedIndexForDrawArrays (OpenGL workarounds) (http://anglebug.com/3997): Disabled condition: features->emulatePrimitiveRestartFixedIndex.enabled && IsApple() && isIntel Some drivers discard vertex data in DrawArrays calls when the fixed primitive restart index is within the number of primitives being drawn. * setZeroLevelBeforeGenerateMipmap (OpenGL workarounds): Disabled condition: IsApple() glGenerateMipmap fails if the zero texture level is not set on some Mac drivers. * shiftInstancedArrayDataWithOffset (OpenGL workarounds) (http://crbug.com/1144207): Disabled condition: IsApple() && IsIntel(vendor) && !IsHaswell(device) glDrawArraysInstanced is buggy on certain new Mac Intel GPUs * supportsFragmentShaderInterlockARB (OpenGL features) (http://anglebug.com/7279): Disabled condition: functions->isAtLeastGL(gl::Version(4, 5)) && functions->hasGLExtension("GL_ARB_fragment_shader_interlock") Backend GL context supports ARB_fragment_shader_interlock extension * supportsFragmentShaderInterlockNV (OpenGL features) (http://anglebug.com/7279): Disabled condition: functions->isAtLeastGL(gl::Version(4, 3)) && functions->hasGLExtension("GL_NV_fragment_shader_interlock") Backend GL context supports NV_fragment_shader_interlock extension * supportsFragmentShaderOrderingINTEL (OpenGL features) (http://anglebug.com/7279): Disabled condition: functions->isAtLeastGL(gl::Version(4, 4)) && functions->hasGLExtension("GL_INTEL_fragment_shader_ordering") Backend GL context supports GL_INTEL_fragment_shader_ordering extension * supportsShaderFramebufferFetchEXT (OpenGL features) (http://anglebug.com/7279): Disabled condition: functions->hasGLESExtension("GL_EXT_shader_framebuffer_fetch") Backend GL context supports EXT_shader_framebuffer_fetch extension * supportsShaderFramebufferFetchNonCoherentEXT (OpenGL features) (http://anglebug.com/7279): Disabled condition: functions->hasGLESExtension("GL_EXT_shader_framebuffer_fetch_non_coherent") Backend GL context supports EXT_shader_framebuffer_fetch_non_coherent extension * supportsShaderPixelLocalStorageEXT (OpenGL features) (http://anglebug.com/7279): Disabled condition: functions->hasGLESExtension("GL_EXT_shader_pixel_local_storage") Backend GL context supports EXT_shader_pixel_local_storage extension * syncVertexArraysToDefault (OpenGL workarounds) (http://anglebug.com/5577): Disabled condition: !nativegl::SupportsVertexArrayObjects(functions) Only use the default VAO because of missing support or driver bugs * unbindFBOBeforeSwitchingContext (OpenGL workarounds) (http://crbug.com/1181193): Disabled condition: IsPowerVR(vendor) Imagination GL drivers are buggy with context switching. * unfoldShortCircuits (OpenGL workarounds) (http://anglebug.com/482): Disabled condition: IsApple() Mac incorrectly executes both sides of && and || expressions when they should short-circuit. * unpackLastRowSeparatelyForPaddingInclusion (OpenGL workarounds) (http://anglebug.com/1512): Disabled condition: IsApple() || isNvidia When uploading textures from an unpack buffer, some drivers count an extra row padding * unpackOverlappingRowsSeparatelyUnpackBuffer (OpenGL workarounds): Disabled condition: isNvidia In the case of unpacking from a pixel unpack buffer, unpack overlapping rows row by row * unsizedSRGBReadPixelsDoesntTransform (OpenGL workarounds) (http://crbug.com/550292 http://crbug.com/565179): Disabled condition: !isMesa && isQualcomm Drivers returning raw sRGB values instead of linearized values when calling glReadPixels on unsized sRGB texture formats * uploadTextureDataInChunks (OpenGL workarounds) (http://crbug.com/1181068): Disabled condition: IsApple() Upload texture data in <120kb chunks to work around Mac driver hangs and crashes. * useUnusedBlocksWithStandardOrSharedLayout (OpenGL workarounds): Disabled condition: (IsApple() && functions->standard == STANDARD_GL_DESKTOP) || (IsLinux() && isAMD) Unused std140 or shared uniform blocks will be treated as inactive * vertexIDDoesNotIncludeBaseVertex (OpenGL workarounds): Disabled condition: IsApple() && isAMD gl_VertexID in GLSL vertex shader doesn't include base vertex value
-
@smattin Linux version information with these commands:
lsb_release -a
cat /etc/debian_version
-
$ lsb_release -a
No LSB modules are available.
Distributor ID: Debian
Description: Debian GNU/Linux 11 (bullseye)
Release: 11
Codename: bullseye
$ cat /etc/debian_version
11.8
Stephen
-
dmesg (1 of 2)
Sorry, my attemted post of the second part was flagged as spam.
DAWN Info ========= <Integrated GPU> Vulkan backend - Intel(R) HD Graphics 4000 (IVB GT2) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- [WebGPU Status] --------------- * Available [Default Toggle Names] ---------------------- * lazy_clear_resource_on_first_use: (https://crbug.com/dawn/145): Clears resource to zero on first usage. This initializes the resource so that no dirty bits from recycled memory is present in the new resource. * use_temporary_buffer_in_texture_to_texture_copy: (https://crbug.com/dawn/42): Split texture-to-texture copy into two copies: copy from source texture into a temporary buffer, and copy from the temporary buffer into the destination texture when copying between compressed textures that don't have block-aligned sizes. This workaround is enabled by default on all Vulkan drivers to solve an issue in the Vulkan SPEC about the texture-to-texture copies with compressed formats. See #1005 (https://github.com/KhronosGroup/Vulkan-Docs/issues/1005) for more details. * vulkan_use_d32s8: (https://crbug.com/dawn/286): Vulkan mandates support of either D32_FLOAT_S8 or D24_UNORM_S8. When available the backend will use D32S8 (toggle to on) but setting the toggle to off will make it use the D24S8 format when possible. * vulkan_use_s8: (https://crbug.com/dawn/666): Vulkan has a pure stencil8 format but it is not universally available. When this toggle is on, the backend will use S8 for the stencil8 format, otherwise it will fallback to D32S8 or D24S8. * use_placeholder_fragment_in_vertex_only_pipeline: (https://crbug.com/dawn/136): Use a placeholder empty fragment shader in vertex only render pipeline. This toggle must be enabled for OpenGL ES backend, the Vulkan Backend, and serves as a workaround by default enabled on some Metal devices with Intel GPU to ensure the depth result is correct. * vulkan_use_image_robust_access_2: (https://crbug.com/tint/1890): Disable Tint robustness transform on textures when VK_EXT_robustness2 is supported and robustImageAccess2 == VK_TRUE. * vulkan_use_buffer_robust_access_2: (https://crbug.com/tint/1890): Disable index clamping on the runtime-sized arrays on buffers in Tint robustness transform when VK_EXT_robustness2 is supported and robustBufferAccess2 == VK_TRUE. [WebGPU Forced Toggles - enabled] --------------------------------- * disallow_spirv: (https://crbug.com/1214923): Disallow usage of SPIR-V completely so that only WGSL is used for shader modules. This is useful to prevent a Chromium renderer process from successfully sending SPIR-V code to be compiled in the GPU process. [Default Supported Features] ---------------------------- * depth_clip_control * depth32_float_stencil8 * texture_compression_BC * indirect_first_instance * RG11B10_ufloat_renderable * dawn_internal_usages * dawn_multi_planar_formats * dawn_native * implicit_device_synchronization * surface_capabilities * transient_attachments * norm16_texture_formats <CPU> Vulkan backend - llvmpipe (LLVM 11.0.1, 256 bits) -------------------------------------------------------- [WebGPU Status] --------------- * Blocklisted [Default Toggle Names] ---------------------- * lazy_clear_resource_on_first_use: (https://crbug.com/dawn/145): Clears resource to zero on first usage. This initializes the resource so that no dirty bits from recycled memory is present in the new resource. * use_temporary_buffer_in_texture_to_texture_copy: (https://crbug.com/dawn/42): Split texture-to-texture copy into two copies: copy from source texture into a temporary buffer, and copy from the temporary buffer into the destination texture when copying between compressed textures that don't have block-aligned sizes. This workaround is enabled by default on all Vulkan drivers to solve an issue in the Vulkan SPEC about the texture-to-texture copies with compressed formats. See #1005 (https://github.com/KhronosGroup/Vulkan-Docs/issues/1005) for more details. * vulkan_use_d32s8: (https://crbug.com/dawn/286): Vulkan mandates support of either D32_FLOAT_S8 or D24_UNORM_S8. When available the backend will use D32S8 (toggle to on) but setting the toggle to off will make it use the D24S8 format when possible. * vulkan_use_s8: (https://crbug.com/dawn/666): Vulkan has a pure stencil8 format but it is not universally available. When this toggle is on, the backend will use S8 for the stencil8 format, otherwise it will fallback to D32S8 or D24S8. * use_placeholder_fragment_in_vertex_only_pipeline: (https://crbug.com/dawn/136): Use a placeholder empty fragment shader in vertex only render pipeline. This toggle must be enabled for OpenGL ES backend, the Vulkan Backend, and serves as a workaround by default enabled on some Metal devices with Intel GPU to ensure the depth result is correct. [WebGPU Forced Toggles - enabled] --------------------------------- * disallow_spirv: (https://crbug.com/1214923): Disallow usage of SPIR-V completely so that only WGSL is used for shader modules. This is useful to prevent a Chromium renderer process from successfully sending SPIR-V code to be compiled in the GPU process. [Default Supported Features] ---------------------------- * depth_clip_control * depth32_float_stencil8 * texture_compression_BC * indirect_first_instance * RG11B10_ufloat_renderable * BGRA8_unorm_storage * dawn_internal_usages * dawn_native * implicit_device_synchronization * surface_capabilities * transient_attachments <CPU> Vulkan backend - SwiftShader Device (Subzero) ---------------------------------------------------- [WebGPU Status] --------------- * Blocklisted [Default Toggle Names] ---------------------- * lazy_clear_resource_on_first_use: (https://crbug.com/dawn/145): Clears resource to zero on first usage. This initializes the resource so that no dirty bits from recycled memory is present in the new resource. * use_temporary_buffer_in_texture_to_texture_copy: (https://crbug.com/dawn/42): Split texture-to-texture copy into two copies: copy from source texture into a temporary buffer, and copy from the temporary buffer into the destination texture when copying between compressed textures that don't have block-aligned sizes. This workaround is enabled by default on all Vulkan drivers to solve an issue in the Vulkan SPEC about the texture-to-texture copies with compressed formats. See #1005 (https://github.com/KhronosGroup/Vulkan-Docs/issues/1005) for more details. * vulkan_use_d32s8: (https://crbug.com/dawn/286): Vulkan mandates support of either D32_FLOAT_S8 or D24_UNORM_S8. When available the backend will use D32S8 (toggle to on) but setting the toggle to off will make it use the D24S8 format when possible. * vulkan_use_s8: (https://crbug.com/dawn/666): Vulkan has a pure stencil8 format but it is not universally available. When this toggle is on, the backend will use S8 for the stencil8 format, otherwise it will fallback to D32S8 or D24S8. * use_placeholder_fragment_in_vertex_only_pipeline: (https://crbug.com/dawn/136): Use a placeholder empty fragment shader in vertex only render pipeline. This toggle must be enabled for OpenGL ES backend, the Vulkan Backend, and serves as a workaround by default enabled on some Metal devices with Intel GPU to ensure the depth result is correct. * use_vulkan_zero_initialize_workgroup_memory_extension: (https://crbug.com/dawn/1302): Initialize workgroup memory with OpConstantNull on Vulkan when the Vulkan extension VK_KHR_zero_initialize_workgroup_memory is supported. [WebGPU Forced Toggles - enabled] --------------------------------- * disallow_spirv: (https://crbug.com/1214923): Disallow usage of SPIR-V completely so that only WGSL is used for shader modules. This is useful to prevent a Chromium renderer process from successfully sending SPIR-V code to be compiled in the GPU process. [Default Supported Features] ---------------------------- * depth_clip_control * depth32_float_stencil8 * texture_compression_BC * texture_compression_ETC2 * texture_compression_ASTC * indirect_first_instance * RG11B10_ufloat_renderable * BGRA8_unorm_storage * dawn_internal_usages * dawn_multi_planar_formats * dawn_native * implicit_device_synchronization * surface_capabilities * transient_attachments Version Information =================== Data exported : 2023-10-26T14:46:08.237Z Chrome version : Chrome/6.4.3160.34 Operating system : Linux 5.10.0-26-amd64 Software rendering list URL: https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/9ae5ad180954a0a5f8df594af49dd8dab37b9494/gpu/config/software_rendering_list.json Driver bug list URL : https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/9ae5ad180954a0a5f8df594af49dd8dab37b9494/gpu/config/gpu_driver_bug_list.json ANGLE commit id : b2a4af8873fd 2D graphics backend : Skia/118 bd56a010b6941116cd1900276bf5201f9a9c73da Command Line : /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=gnome-shell/Vivaldi/1221-11-smattin_TIME50142426 --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml Driver Information ================== Initialization time : 145 In-process GPU : false Passthrough Command Decoder : true Sandboxed : false GPU0 : VENDOR= 0x8086 [Google Inc. (Intel Open Source Technology Center)], DEVICE=0x0166 [ANGLE (Intel Open Source Technology Center, Mesa DRI Intel(R) HD Graphics 4000 (IVB GT2), OpenGL 4.2 (Core Profile) Mesa 20.3.5)], DRIVER_VENDOR=Mesa, DRIVER_VERSION=20.3.5 *ACTIVE* Optimus : false AMD switchable : false GPU CUDA compute capability major version: 0 Pixel shader version : 1.00 Vertex shader version : 1.00 Max. MSAA samples : 8 Machine model name : Machine model version : GL implementation parts : (gl=egl-angle,angle=opengl) Display type : ANGLE_OPENGL GL_VENDOR : Google Inc. (Intel Open Source Technology Center) GL_RENDERER : ANGLE (Intel Open Source Technology Center, Mesa DRI Intel(R) HD Graphics 4000 (IVB GT2), OpenGL 4.2 (Core Profile) Mesa 20.3.5) GL_VERSION : OpenGL ES 2.0.0 (ANGLE 2.1.21846 git hash: b2a4af8873fd) GL_EXTENSIONS : GL_AMD_performance_monitor GL_ANGLE_base_vertex_base_instance GL_ANGLE_base_vertex_base_instance_shader_builtin GL_ANGLE_client_arrays GL_ANGLE_depth_texture GL_ANGLE_framebuffer_blit GL_ANGLE_framebuffer_multisample GL_ANGLE_get_serialized_context_string GL_ANGLE_get_tex_level_parameter GL_ANGLE_instanced_arrays GL_ANGLE_logic_op GL_ANGLE_memory_size GL_ANGLE_multi_draw GL_ANGLE_polygon_mode GL_ANGLE_program_cache_control GL_ANGLE_provoking_vertex GL_ANGLE_request_extension GL_ANGLE_robust_client_memory GL_ANGLE_texture_compression_dxt3 GL_ANGLE_texture_compression_dxt5 GL_ANGLE_texture_external_update GL_ANGLE_texture_rectangle GL_ANGLE_translated_shader_source GL_APPLE_clip_distance GL_ARB_sync GL_CHROMIUM_bind_generates_resource GL_CHROMIUM_bind_uniform_location GL_CHROMIUM_color_buffer_float_rgb GL_CHROMIUM_color_buffer_float_rgba GL_CHROMIUM_copy_texture GL_CHROMIUM_lose_context GL_CHROMIUM_sync_query GL_EXT_base_instance GL_EXT_blend_func_extended GL_EXT_blend_minmax GL_EXT_clip_control GL_EXT_color_buffer_half_float GL_EXT_compressed_ETC1_RGB8_sub_texture GL_EXT_debug_label GL_EXT_debug_marker GL_EXT_depth_clamp GL_EXT_discard_framebuffer GL_EXT_disjoint_timer_query GL_EXT_draw_buffers GL_EXT_draw_elements_base_vertex GL_EXT_float_blend GL_EXT_frag_depth GL_EXT_instanced_arrays GL_EXT_map_buffer_range GL_EXT_multi_draw_indirect GL_EXT_multisample_compatibility GL_EXT_occlusion_query_boolean GL_EXT_polygon_offset_clamp GL_EXT_read_format_bgra GL_EXT_robustness GL_EXT_sRGB GL_EXT_sRGB_write_control GL_EXT_shader_texture_lod GL_EXT_shadow_samplers GL_EXT_texture_border_clamp GL_EXT_texture_compression_bptc GL_EXT_texture_compression_dxt1 GL_EXT_texture_compression_rgtc GL_EXT_texture_compression_s3tc_srgb GL_EXT_texture_filter_anisotropic GL_EXT_texture_format_BGRA8888 GL_EXT_texture_mirror_clamp_to_edge GL_EXT_texture_norm16 GL_EXT_texture_rg GL_EXT_texture_sRGB_decode GL_EXT_texture_storage GL_EXT_texture_type_2_10_10_10_REV GL_EXT_unpack_subimage GL_KHR_debug GL_KHR_parallel_shader_compile GL_NV_depth_buffer_float2 GL_NV_fence GL_NV_framebuffer_blit GL_NV_pack_subimage GL_NV_pixel_buffer_object GL_NV_polygon_mode GL_NV_read_depth GL_NV_read_stencil GL_OES_compressed_EAC_R11_signed_texture GL_OES_compressed_EAC_R11_unsigned_texture GL_OES_compressed_EAC_RG11_signed_texture GL_OES_compressed_EAC_RG11_unsigned_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC1_RGB8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_RGB8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_RGBA8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_punchthroughA_RGBA8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_punchthroughA_sRGB8_alpha_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_sRGB8_alpha8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_sRGB8_texture GL_OES_depth24 GL_OES_depth32 GL_OES_depth_texture GL_OES_draw_elements_base_vertex GL_OES_element_index_uint GL_OES_fbo_render_mipmap GL_OES_get_program_binary GL_OES_mapbuffer GL_OES_packed_depth_stencil GL_OES_rgb8_rgba8 GL_OES_standard_derivatives GL_OES_surfaceless_context GL_OES_texture_3D GL_OES_texture_border_clamp GL_OES_texture_float GL_OES_texture_float_linear GL_OES_texture_half_float GL_OES_texture_half_float_linear GL_OES_texture_npot GL_OES_vertex_array_object GL_WEBGL_video_texture Disabled Extensions : GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced_coherent GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y Disabled WebGL Extensions : Window system binding vendor : Google Inc. (Intel Open Source Technology Center) Window system binding version : 1.5 (ANGLE 2.1.21846 git hash: b2a4af8873fd) Window system binding extensions: EGL_EXT_create_context_robustness EGL_KHR_create_context EGL_KHR_get_all_proc_addresses EGL_ANGLE_create_context_webgl_compatibility EGL_CHROMIUM_create_context_bind_generates_resource EGL_EXT_pixel_format_float EGL_KHR_surfaceless_context EGL_ANGLE_display_texture_share_group EGL_ANGLE_display_semaphore_share_group EGL_ANGLE_create_context_client_arrays EGL_ANGLE_program_cache_control EGL_ANGLE_robust_resource_initialization EGL_ANGLE_create_context_extensions_enabled EGL_ANDROID_blob_cache EGL_ANDROID_recordable EGL_ANGLE_create_context_backwards_compatible EGL_KHR_create_context_no_error EGL_NOK_texture_from_pixmap EGL_KHR_reusable_sync XDG_CURRENT_DESKTOP : GNOME XDG_SESSION_TYPE : x11 GDMSESSION : lightdm-xsession Ozone platform : x11 Direct rendering version : unknown Reset notification strategy : 0x8252 GPU process crash count : 0 gfx::BufferFormats supported for allocation and texturing: R_8: not supported, R_16: not supported, RG_88: not supported, RG_1616: not supported, BGR_565: not supported, RGBA_4444: not supported, RGBX_8888: not supported, RGBA_8888: not supported, BGRX_8888: not supported, BGRA_1010102: not supported, RGBA_1010102: not supported, BGRA_8888: not supported, RGBA_F16: not supported, YVU_420: not supported, YUV_420_BIPLANAR: not supported, YUVA_420_TRIPLANAR: not supported, P010: not supported Compositor Information ====================== Tile Update Mode: One-copy Partial Raster : Enabled GpuMemoryBuffers Status ======================= R_8 : Software only R_16 : Software only RG_88 : Software only RG_1616 : Software only BGR_565 : Software only RGBA_4444 : Software only RGBX_8888 : Software only RGBA_8888 : Software only BGRX_8888 : Software only BGRA_1010102 : Software only RGBA_1010102 : Software only BGRA_8888 : Software only RGBA_F16 : Software only YVU_420 : Software only YUV_420_BIPLANAR : Software only YUVA_420_TRIPLANAR: Software only P010 : Software only Display(s) Information ====================== Info : Display[3850489720471619] bounds=[0,432 547x308], workarea=[0,432 547x308], scale=2.5, rotation=0, panel_rotation=0 internal detected Color space (all) : {primaries:BT709, transfer:SRGB, matrix:RGB, range:FULL} Buffer format (all) : BGRA_8888 Color volume : {name:'srgb', r:[0.6400, 0.3300], g:[0.3000, 0.6000], b:[0.1500, 0.3300], w:[0.3127, 0.3290]} SDR white level in nits : 203 HDR relative maximum luminance: 1 Bits per color component : 8 Bits per pixel : 24 Refresh Rate in Hz : 60 Info : Display[14823010455717189] bounds=[120,0 769x432], workarea=[120,0 769x432], scale=2.5, rotation=0, panel_rotation=0 external detected Color space (all) : {r:[0.6435, 0.3452], g:[0.2996, 0.6367], b:[0.1718, 0.3452], w:[0.3127, 0.3290]}, transfer:SRGB, matrix:RGB, range:FULL} Buffer format (all) : BGRA_8888 Color volume : {r:[0.6435, 0.3452], g:[0.2996, 0.6367], b:[0.1718, 0.3452], w:[0.3127, 0.3290]} SDR white level in nits : 203 HDR relative maximum luminance: 1 Bits per color component : 8 Bits per pixel : 24 Refresh Rate in Hz : 60 Video Acceleration Information ============================== Decoding: Encoding: Vulkan Information ================== Device Performance Information ============================== Log Messages ============ [17518:17518:1026/102258.597758:WARNING:gpu_memory_buffer_support_x11.cc(49)] : dri3 extension not supported. [17518:17518:1026/102258.600050:WARNING:sandbox_linux.cc(393)] : InitializeSandbox() called with multiple threads in process gpu-process. [17518:17518:1026/102458.705535:ERROR:gl_display.cc(520)] : EGL Driver message (Error) eglCreateContext: Requested GLES version (3.1) is greater than max supported (3, 0).
-
@DoctorG said in cars.com crashes Vivaldi:
Desktop Manager version
Gnome
-
The crash at cars.com i known and confirmed issue.
VB-100704 "Browser automatically closes a short time after successfully opening https://www.cars.com."
VB-100636 "When I go to https//cars.com the web site comes up fine. After less than one minute with me doing nothing, VIVALDI closes. Occurs on multiple attempts."
Not fixed yet
-
If it is confirmed then until it gets fixed you could use some blocking extension like uBlock blocking certain parts of it, with my configuration I left it open for more than 20 minutes (in the background) and it didn't crash. (But this is only exemplary as I block a lot of domains already in
/etc/hosts).