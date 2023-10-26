[6.4] Search field empty after search
-
After the update from 6.2 to 6.4 the search field is cleared after pressing enter to execute the search. Which is an anoying change in behaviour especially in private windows if I want to use the same term in another search engine.
Is that change intentional oder a bug?
-
a bug that's been present in all the previous snapshots and still unfixed
-
J'ai le même problème que j'ai signalé hier sur ce forum et ma publication semble avoir bizarrement disparu !..
-
@MarylineVerneuil Si vous faites allusion à ce message, il est toujours présent.
-
@hlehyaric Oui je parle de ce message en effet toujours présent mais dirigé vers une autre rubrique du forum.
Pourquoi les mots clés disparaissent ? Je ne peux plus travailler avec efficacité et rapidité comme avant donc est-ce un bug ou une action volontaire de Vivaldi depuis sa MAJ ?
-
@MarylineVerneuil Vous êtes ici sur le forum principal et les publications sont en anglais (ou doivent comporter une traduction en anglais). C'est la raison pour laquelle un modérateur a déplacé le message vers la section française.
-
OK (il fallait le trouver...) mais tout cela ne répond pas à ma question et c'est bien le but de ma publication ; je vois que je suis pas la seule à faire face à ce problème, on aimerait savoir si c'est un bug ou volontaire depuis la mise à jour, auquel cas je dois revoir ma façon de travailler.
-
I've noticed something more irritating - search engine nicknames are now active in the search field and I don't think that was the case before v6.4. When I want to search for something and enter a couple of words into a search field, and the string coincidentally starts with a search engine nickname (which is nothing strange in Polish as we have some one or two-letter prepositions) the engine switches from the one selected to the other corresponding to the nickname. IN result, instead searching in Google, I'm searching in Wikipedia, because the sentence in Polish starts with "w".
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Seji Add a " at begin of search term and you will get your default engine.
But its is nasty bug that you can not type in your language and get a search!
//edit: I reported your issue to bug tracker now:
VB-101141 "Searchengine nick can not be disabled for address field" - cofirmed.
-
@DoctorG Yes, I've figured that much. Unfortunately that means that I'll be adding a lot of quotation marks (or I can change all the nicknames to q, qq, qqq.. ;)). Do you know if this is just a bug or a permanent change? If the latter then it might be a good idea to make the nicknames optional.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Seji I do not know when that changed.
Unfortunately that means that I'll be adding a lot of quotation marks
I dislike too, that i sometimes need quotation marks.
or I can change all the nicknames to q, qq, qqq..
Yes, that would be a workaround to edit the nicks in Settings → Search, select each engine and edit its nick.
Do you know if this is just a bug or a permanent change?
I do not know if that behaviour is intended. I tried to find a hint in internal bug tracker, but no luck.
But for me, nicknames should be disabled by setting.
I could not find setting any in Settings → Address Bar; and unticking for address field dropdown the "Bookmarks Nicknames" has no positive effect.
But perhaps i misunderstand the setting.
-
@Seji you can always change the nickname of wikipedia from W to WI or something else than W
-
@iAN-CooG Yes, I know, and most likely will do that. However, another problem is that the search field does not keep the last engine used and after loading search results switches to the second one from the top. I guess there are more issues with the search field than this.
-
the search field does not keep the last engine used
do you have "Keep last selected search engine" checked in settings/search? it's there for that exact reason
switches to the second one from the top
doesn't mean much but "the 2nd one" it's probably your default engine
-
@iAN-CooG Ha, "Keep last selected search engine" - somehow it must have gotten unselected. However, the engine switch is still to the 2nd from the top, not to the default one, but I can live with that. Thanks.