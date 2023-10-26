Automatically pop out video
I like the new video popout feature in the latest version. Thanks for adding it. However been using Opera browser as well I wish the video to pop out automatically when I focus away from it. So i don't have to manually click the popout button every time.
Please add this feature.
BhikkhuPesala
@GodwinF Please vote for the existing request: Picture in Picture Automatically popout video when tab is switched or window minimized.
