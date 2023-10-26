Unable to subscribe folder in Vivaldi on my own email-account
Hi
Using Vivaldi as the daily driver for my work email. Some of the folders are not accessible, such as the Trash-folder, where this blue button-like square appears
Why is it not subscribed? (inbox, spam and sent messages are OK) I have not made any conscious selections upon configuring this account in Vivaldi, and I control the email-server via web-hotel service.
Klicking on the blue "button" yields no response, is it supposed to? (I would assume so, in order for me to change whatever setting is prohibiting me from acessing said folder in Vivaldi email client). Is this a candidate for Requested features?
I have searched online for info/help and examined the settings, I can not see where I could fix this. Can anyone pls give me some insight in how to proceed, pls?
in advance, thanks for any help
Have a great day anyhow
