I have tried 3 times to delete old email accounts imported from Opera 12 M2. The results seem consistent.

If there is no data for the account, the delete works so far as I can see.

If data is deleted with the account, then after the delete the CPU usage goes up (100% on one core?) for a while, then Vivaldi crashes.

On restart, the account seems to have been deleted successfully.

apport has sent the crash reports (though I don't know where).

Is there further information I can give?

Alan

===========================

Linux xxxxxx 5.15.0-87-generic #97~20.04.1-Ubuntu SMP Thu Oct 5 08:25:28 UTC 2023 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux

12-core Ryzen 9. 32GB RAM

===========================

Vivaldi 6.4.3160.33 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit) ￼

Revision 759d32c84120776d07d7e1c9b9a4162f045ce550

OS Linux

JavaScript V8 11.8.172.16

User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/118.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-snapshot --flag-switches-begin --enable-features=ParallelDownloading --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=xfce4-panel/|usr|bin|vivaldi-snapshot/1673-44-xxxxxx_TIME521634992 --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml

Executable Path /opt/vivaldi-snapshot/vivaldi-snapshot

Profile Path /home/xxxxxx/.config/vivaldi-snapshot/Default

Variations Seed Type Safe