Vivaldi crashes when deleting an email account with data
I have tried 3 times to delete old email accounts imported from Opera 12 M2. The results seem consistent.
If there is no data for the account, the delete works so far as I can see.
If data is deleted with the account, then after the delete the CPU usage goes up (100% on one core?) for a while, then Vivaldi crashes.
On restart, the account seems to have been deleted successfully.
apport has sent the crash reports (though I don't know where).
Is there further information I can give?
Alan
Linux xxxxxx 5.15.0-87-generic #97~20.04.1-Ubuntu SMP Thu Oct 5 08:25:28 UTC 2023 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux
12-core Ryzen 9. 32GB RAM
===========================
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.33 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit) ￼
Revision 759d32c84120776d07d7e1c9b9a4162f045ce550
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 11.8.172.16
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/118.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-snapshot --flag-switches-begin --enable-features=ParallelDownloading --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=xfce4-panel/|usr|bin|vivaldi-snapshot/1673-44-xxxxxx_TIME521634992 --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi-snapshot/vivaldi-snapshot
Profile Path /home/xxxxxx/.config/vivaldi-snapshot/Default
Variations Seed Type Safe
@MisterAP It would be great if you could send the dev team crash dumps so that they can understand what is triggering the crashes.
Here's more info about how to send crash dump files:
@DoctorG
I'm not sure whether the attachment is working.
I got an error about insufficient privileges when I clicked on what I assume is the attachment icon (a page symbol next to the smiley face icon) and selected the tar file.
There is an icon on the bottom right of the screen which may indicate the attachment.
Let me know if this has failed.
Alan
@MisterAP Which bug number did you got by mail after report?
Sorry, my misunderstanding.
Just setting up the real bug report now.
Alan
@MisterAP received.