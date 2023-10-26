Mouse click missing optical feedback
6.2.3105.48 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)
When I click a link, for 1-2 seconds there is happening nothing, then the action takes place (new page for lnk opens)
Could you please add a feedback symbol to the mouse pointer so that I can see the click was accepted,, so my waiting is not in vain, and I do not click errorenous repeately, because I thought the click did nothing. (My Mouse is ok)
thanks
BhikkhuPesala
@clevo I would prefer Audible Feedback, but visual feedback would also be useful.