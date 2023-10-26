Can't Delete Sent Emails
-
bogdanjelescu
Hello!
As the title says, I can't delete sent emails in Vivaldi Mail.
Note that I can delete them when using the Android email client K-9 Mail.
Has anyone else experienced this problem?
Were you able to solve it?
How?
Thank you!
-
mottenmouse
Confirmed with 6.4.3160.33 on Ubuntu 20.04.LTS
Edit: This happened only in the "All Messages" folder.
Select the "Sent" folder, then you will be able to delete the mail.
-
bogdanjelescu
Baaah! This works but: I always keep "All Messages" folder open and I never change to any other. I even removed the Mail Folder icons so after you made your suggestion for a moment I didn't know how to change to the "Sent" folder. : )
This behaviour (if intended) is quite annoying, I should be able to delete a sent message regardless of the opened folder.
For the record I'm on Linux Solus 4.4 Plasma edition and at the moment I'm using Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58 (Stable). Not sure if this is important though.