Baaah! This works but: I always keep "All Messages" folder open and I never change to any other. I even removed the Mail Folder icons so after you made your suggestion for a moment I didn't know how to change to the "Sent" folder. : )

This behaviour (if intended) is quite annoying, I should be able to delete a sent message regardless of the opened folder.

For the record I'm on Linux Solus 4.4 Plasma edition and at the moment I'm using Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58 (Stable). Not sure if this is important though.