Vivaldi gets more powerful and works across all devices
-
jon Vivaldi Team
The latest version of Vivaldi on the desktop gets more powerful and personal, and ensures secure data syncing across platforms including Android, iOS, and in cars.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Congratulations on the release
-
BhikkhuPesala
[Speed Dial][Menus] Add undo/redo (VB-98410)
Should be [Start Page][Menus] Add undo/redo (VB-98410)
This is a recurrent error
Right-click on a speed dial thumbnail, and there is no undo/redo on the menu.
Right-click on the Start Page background and there is undo/redo on the menu.
The Start Page is the New Page tab on which there are numerous speed dials.
VB-91054 Show on Speed Dial should be Show on Start Page
-
Thank you, as usual, for this new release.
-
stardepp Translator
@jon Very great pleasure, with this update the search engine icon for Ecosia is finally visible again. Many thanks for this.
-
Thot Translator
Great!
-
This a goiod news with step up two main version.
-
WOW, a lot of new improvements, thanks
-
Thank you very much! I like it! And - as you mentioned: You want us to give you our feature requests. Please make custom speeddials for workspaces!
-
OakdaleFTL
Ya slipped one (or more) past me, didn't you? I saw no RCs...
But I got the Stable 6.4 release before the Snapshot! (Should I compare the two?) This was the smoothest update I've ever experienced!
As almost always occurs, it seems much zippier. (I'll give it a few days before I commit to saying "It's faster!"
But -so far- it seems both solid and safe... Good job!
(I can't wait to see the complaints... )
-
colebantam
Is there a way to remove that cloud-icon from the tab-bar? I hate everything that is connected to "The Cloud" so I do not want to have such an icon in my favorite browser.
I already tried to remove it via the Themes-Editor, but there seems to be no function to change/remove icons in the tab-bar
-
@colebantam Yes, there's a setting for that.
-
colebantam
@pathduck: Ahhh, found it. Thanks
The search-function in the Settings-Window is our friend
Should have tried that first, prior to "visual scanning" trough it
-
OakdaleFTL
@colebantam:
The context menu works...
(But -oddly- the cursor has disapperared!?)
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@jon Congrats for release of 6.4 on so much platforms
-
@OakdaleFTL That's the Status Bar Sync icon - it's confusing with two similar icons in the UI related to Sync, one can be re/moved the other has a setting...
-
OakdaleFTL
@Pathduck I'd thought so... But fudging around in Settings crashed the browser... I'll try again:
Got it!
-
Could someone please make it so that picture in picture doesn't have that annoying dark overlay on it when rewinding and or fast forwarding on popular video sites like YouTube... ; I like to replay over an over to observe and educate, etc
How was this miss-stepped??
It's a great browser overall though considering...
On firefox the picture and picture is way better; however!
I'm happy with all the other changes of course more and or less.
-
OakdaleFTL
@universa Hm. I only get the rewind/fast-forward in full-screen... Not in PiP.
Am I missing something?
(And, BTW: I don't get any video glitches for these, in full-screen.)
-
muurierakko
Hi! This newest browswer update 6.4.3160.34 changed my browser language from finnish to english, why is that?