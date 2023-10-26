

Ya slipped one (or more) past me, didn't you? I saw no RCs...

But I got the Stable 6.4 release before the Snapshot! (Should I compare the two?) This was the smoothest update I've ever experienced!

As almost always occurs, it seems much zippier. (I'll give it a few days before I commit to saying "It's faster!"

But -so far- it seems both solid and safe... Good job!

(I can't wait to see the complaints... )