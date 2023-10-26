Dragging to create a new Tab Stack
allanfelipebr
Hi, I started using Vivaldi and I realized I can't group tabs by dragging one tab over another the way I see in several videos (the tab just occupies a new place, there's no grouping). However I found a workaround which is to drag the tab down (outside the navigation toolbar) before hoovering over the target tab. My settings are "Tab Stacking - Compact" and I see that "Allow Stacking by Drag and Drop" is checked. Should I look for some setting to fix that, is that somehow normal or is it a bug? Thanks.
BhikkhuPesala
@allanfelipebr In Settings, Tabs, Tab Stacking Options, reduce the Stacking Drop Delay to short to make it easier to stack tabs with drag and drop.
allanfelipebr
Oh my, I did it !! I was confused because I thought I was getting no visual cue without any highlight. Now I see it's there but it's very subtle, maybe because of my color scheme (Theme Human with "Limit Accent Color Saturation" = 70% and "Color Contrast" = 6)