Tabs/workspaces haven't synced over??
Currently VERY confused and kind of panicked.
I've reinstalled Windows and the tabs haven't synced over, despite having checked on the history/tab syncing long before-hand (i always have it so it syncs everything it can).
I can't find stuff about this anywhere. Are all my tabs/workspaces lost forever??
Found out about this in another post: The cloud icon
Thank god, I thought all my tabs were lost. I really wish it brought up a tutorial prompt pointing at the cloud icon if you have any tabs available there when turning cloud sync on, like "Restore and view any previous tabs here".
I also noticed it does not keep the name of workspaces; does however keep tab order which is neat.