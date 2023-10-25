Solved Webmail is Down!
gmg Vivaldi Team
It's fixed and should work now
Logging into Vivaldi produces an "internal error" making Vivaldi Email unusable.
See attached screen-shot.
Aaron Translator
wait……
@Aaron Already been waiting for hours. It's unacceptable.
edwardp Ambassador
@VivaLaUSA Thank you. Seeing the same here. Reported internally.
Yep same here.
mittarimato
What's the use of vivaldistatus.com if it tells us webmail is operational when it's clearly not?
Webmail is down. Checked the status. Said it was operational. Then I found this post. At least now I know it's not on my end. Crazy!
@zuttitutti said in Webmail is Down!:
It's unacceptable
Which part exactly in the free mail service provided to the Vivaldi community being down with someone probably working hard behind the scenes to get it back up again is unacceptable to a person who joined the community an hour ago?
jrodolfolima
@mittarimato said in Webmail is Down!:
What's the use of vivaldistatus.com if it tells us webmail is operational when it's clearly not?
@mittarimato I suppose this tells us something about systems.
Some problems may affect more than one function at once and it so happens that some problems can affect a system and its status update. Pretty crazy, huh?
Anyway, both services (webmail and vivaldistatus.com) seem to be working adequately now.
gmg Vivaldi Team
edwardp Ambassador
@gmg Thank you.
@WildEnte said in Webmail is Down!:
@zuttitutti said in Webmail is Down!:
It's unacceptable
Which part exactly in the free mail service provided to the Vivaldi community being down with someone probably working hard behind the scenes to get it back up again is unacceptable to a person who joined the community an hour ago?
Just because I joined the community today doesn't mean I haven't been using the webmail service for years.
Which part of Mind Your Own Business do you not understand?
mittarimato
It's working now! Thank you very much everyone!
@zuttitutti said in Webmail is Down!:
Just because I joined the community today doesn't mean I haven't been using the webmail service for years
Great, seems that the free service has been acceptable all those years.
@zuttitutti said in Webmail is Down!:
Which part of Mind Your Own Business do you not understand?
The part where you join a support forum making demands instead of asking for help. "Unpaid support volunteer" is a direct translation of "minding other people's business".
So next time the service is down, I kindly ask you to choose more acceptable wording, and the level of support you will receive will be much better - which should be in your interest.
@mittarimato said in Webmail is Down!:
What's the use of vivaldistatus.com if it tells us webmail is operational when it's clearly not?
