Bug: Can't use newly added folder when adding a bookmark
WhereverPenguin
I searched the forums and didn't find this one.
Steps to reproduce:
- From a page, select "Bookmark Page" from the menu.
- Tap Edit on the popup.
- Tap "New Bookmark Folder", enter a name for the folder, and tap to save the new folder.
- Back on the bookmark editing form, the new folder does not show in the folders to assign it to, so you cannot put your new bookmark in the new folder.
If you look in your bookmarks, the new folder is there. The bookmark editing form just didn't show it.
edwardp Ambassador
@WhereverPenguin Welcome to Vivaldi.
On Android 10, I am not able to replicate this. I used 'Test' as the new folder name and it appeared on the edit screen after saving.
Which Android version are you using?
WhereverPenguin
Hi,
This is on Android 14. It happened previously on Android 13 too, but I wasn't sure if I had just made a mistake at the time.
Actually, for me the same also happens when editing a pre-existing bookmark. If I edit the bookmark, and create a new folder it doesn't appear in the folders hierarchy to select for the bookmark. If I cancel editing the bookmark so I'm back at the original bookmarks browser, the new folder appears immediately among the others.