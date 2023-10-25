I upgraded to Ubuntu 22.04 some months ago. In the process, it seems that the auto updating of Vivaldi was disabled, so I'm currently running Vivaldi 4.2.

When I re-enabled updating Vivaldi in Settings/Software&Updates/Other Software I began getting the GPG error about the public key not being found. I thought I could solve that with this (found here in the forum):

wget -qO- https://repo.vivaldi.com/archive/linux_signing_key.pub | gpg --dearmor | sudo dd of=/etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/vivaldi.gpg

But now when I run:

sudo apt update

I get this error:

N: Skipping acquire of configured file 'main/binary-i386/Packages' as repository 'http://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb stable InRelease' doesn't support architecture 'i386'

What am I doing wrong and how do I fix this?