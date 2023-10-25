Updating problem - error re i386 architecture not supported
-
I upgraded to Ubuntu 22.04 some months ago. In the process, it seems that the auto updating of Vivaldi was disabled, so I'm currently running Vivaldi 4.2.
When I re-enabled updating Vivaldi in Settings/Software&Updates/Other Software I began getting the GPG error about the public key not being found. I thought I could solve that with this (found here in the forum):
wget -qO- https://repo.vivaldi.com/archive/linux_signing_key.pub | gpg --dearmor | sudo dd of=/etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/vivaldi.gpg
But now when I run:
sudo apt update
I get this error:
N: Skipping acquire of configured file 'main/binary-i386/Packages' as repository 'http://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb stable InRelease' doesn't support architecture 'i386'
What am I doing wrong and how do I fix this?
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Just manually install a newer build and the notice (hence the "N", it is not an error) will be removed. We fixed this in 4.3 and above back in 2021. So you have not been updating for a very long time and you are missing a lot of critical security updates.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/update-five-4-3-linux/
wget https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/vivaldi-stable_6.2.3105.58-1_amd64.deb sudo apt install ./vivaldi-stable_6.2.3105.58-1_amd64.deb
-
tried this install with this result:
Reading package lists... Done
Building dependency tree
Reading state information... Done
Note, selecting 'vivaldi-stable' instead of './vivaldi-stable_6.2.3105.58-1_amd64.deb'
Some packages could not be installed. This may mean that you have
requested an impossible situation or if you are using the unstable
distribution that some required packages have not yet been created
or been moved out of Incoming.
The following information may help to resolve the situation:
The following packages have unmet dependencies:
vivaldi-stable : Depends: libgbm1 (>= 17.1.0~rc2) but 17.0.7-0ubuntu0.16.04.2 is to be installed
Depends: libnss3 (>= 2:3.35) but 2:3.28.4-0ubuntu0.16.04.14 is to be installed
Depends: libu2f-udev but it is not installable
E: Unable to correct problems, you have held broken packages.
-
@zinamay Ok, you are not the original poster (or you have used a different vivaldi.net login to reply). Also "17.0.7-0ubuntu0.16.04.2". What distro and distro version are you on exactly? Are you using a distro that is supported and receiving security updates? Or are you using Ubuntu 16.04 for which general support ended more than two years ago?
-
@Ruarí on a related note, System Requirements needs an update (cc: @jane-n )
-
Thanks @Ruarí . I'm a newbie, so not certain of the steps to 'install a new build' without affecting my Vivaldi settings. Do I just: apt install <new package>? Also, what happens to the current 4.2 installation? Do I need to remove it and when?
-
Your preferences are stored seperately from the install. Removing Vivaldi or upgrading Vivaldi will not afect them
-
@npro Fixed
-
@Ruarí well tbh basically no one would ever visit that page to begin with , but technically you do support older versions as well (like buster for example, since you list
libu2f-udev* as a dependency and some older versions of fonts), so you have those minor issues of installing extra (unnecessary) packages for newer OS versions, I guess you want to be more future-proof (less headaches) with all those codecs relying on
glibcright? Sounds reasonable and is fine with me
'* https://packages.debian.org/bullseye/libu2f-udev#:~:text=This package is not necessary anymore%2C and can be safely removed%3A since udev v244%2C U2F devices are autodetected without needing 3rd party udev rules.
-
@Ruarí I've successfully upgraded to Vivalidi 6.2 and apt update now runs without errors or notices. Thanks for your help.
-
Hmm… you should be on 6.4.
-
run
sudo apt updateand
sudo apt install vivaldi-stableand it should upgrade