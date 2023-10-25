Unsolved Dead bird screen keeps appearing after Vivaldi has been running for some time
MaliBogic997
I seem to be having immense issues with Vivaldi showing me a dead bird page whenever the browser has been running for a while. If I had to guess, it takes about 15 minutes after Vivaldi launching for the issues to begin.
I am currently using Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) (64-bit) .
The only fix so far is to entirely close and re-open Vivaldi, although it would happen again after the same amount of time. So far I have tried a lot of different ways to fix this. I have (not in this order):
- Reinstalled Vivaldi by overwriting the current version
- Uninstalled and then reinstalled Vivaldi
- Updated my system and drivers
- Disabled hardware acceleration
- Tried using a different profile
- Excluded Vivaldi from Windows Defender (my only antivirus on my system)
- Disabled all of my extensions
- Tried using different browsers, which work fine
- Checked my PC's resource usage while Vivaldi was running (nothing out of the ordinary)
- Tried it with different websites
Nothing seems to have fixed it. The only thing that did help slightly was disabling hardware acceleration, which made the issue appear slower, although it's still there. The worst part is that Vivaldi works perfectly fine in the Windows Sandbox and on my work laptop, so this is unique to my system. Is there any regular program that might interfere with Vivaldi in some way? I'm starting to run out of options...
Some programs that might be of interest that I know are installed are:
- CCleaner
- Kamo by Piriform
- NordVPN
- ProcessorLasso
Edit: I did also notice that the issues only appear when I try to open a new tab. If I use an already open tab to access the same domain, it still works. If I hibernate the tab, try accessing a different domain from it or close it, I won't be able to open it again until I restart Vivaldi.
Anyone have any suggestions on what else I could try?
@MaliBogic997 CCleaner/Kamo might cause issues with vivaldi. So better don't cleaning browser data with them.
Maybe even processorLasso. Don't using these three with vivaldi processes/folders might be a good start point.
Also wrong. Never overwrite a vivaldi installation. Better start with a new clean standalone
stardepp Translator
Use this .css mod from @dude99
/* See No Evil "about:blank" Blank Page CSS mod - made by dude99 on the Vivaldi Forums */ webview[src="about:blank"] {opacity:0;}
@stardepp i'm not sure it will work with crashed tabs, though
stardepp Translator
@Hadden89 Since I started using this mod, I have never encountered a "dead bird", even with crashed tabs.
@stardepp so it might works, nice. Still won't help too much with debugging matter if any crashed tab become silently an invisible tab (I'm not criticizing the mod, which I've already adopted).
@Hadden89 That CSS code can't fix the dead bird bug, & it never intended for that purpose. All it does is hide the blank page when the URL is
about:blank, my original intention is to remove the white screen on blank page & replace it with native background color... So maybe that also have an unexpected side effect of hiding the dead bird page. LOL
@MaliBogic997 AFAIK Dead bird page usually occurs when a tab crashed for various reasons. So it either related to insufficient of memory (you opened too many active tabs), or certain extension/JS/CSS mod causing certain website to crashed or hoarding large amount of memory after long period of time. And it could also be Vivaldi can't handle certain website properly & causing every tab keep crashing when certain tab/website is loaded. And another possibility is maybe your main harddrive is begin to slowdown & failing...
I suggest you open a dummie new profile without any extension/mod, then browse as usual to see if it's a vivaldi bug. If nothing happened, then transfer your existing session into the dummie profile to see if certain tab/website is causing the problem. Next, try install one extension/mod at a time to see if any of 'em causing the dead bird bug. Its really a big hassle task & it might be a wasted time, but that's the only sure way to find out what's causing the dead bird keep recurring.
MaliBogic997
@dude99 I kinda find it extremely unlikely that the dead bird pages are appearing because of insufficient memory. I have 32 GBs of RAM and in total 4 TBs of storage on my system. The memory usage also doesn't seem to go high at all, no matter how many tabs I open. If I open a lot of tabs in short succession, it works just fine.
I have also already tried using a dummy profile with no extensions at all. The issue still occurs there.
As far as the hard drive failing issue goes, my system is brand new and the parts aren't bought as used. I don't think that could be it either.
@Hadden89 I have tried turning CCleaner and Kamo off entirely, to no avail. The issue still appears. I also added all of the Vivaldi processes to be entirely ignored by ProcessorLasso, didn't change a thing.
I will try the standalone version and see how that goes.
@stardepp I'll give that a try as well. It won't hurt.