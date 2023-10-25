I seem to be having immense issues with Vivaldi showing me a dead bird page whenever the browser has been running for a while. If I had to guess, it takes about 15 minutes after Vivaldi launching for the issues to begin.

I am currently using Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) (64-bit) .

The only fix so far is to entirely close and re-open Vivaldi, although it would happen again after the same amount of time. So far I have tried a lot of different ways to fix this. I have (not in this order):

Reinstalled Vivaldi by overwriting the current version

Uninstalled and then reinstalled Vivaldi

Updated my system and drivers

Disabled hardware acceleration

Tried using a different profile

Excluded Vivaldi from Windows Defender (my only antivirus on my system)

Disabled all of my extensions

Tried using different browsers, which work fine

Checked my PC's resource usage while Vivaldi was running (nothing out of the ordinary)

Tried it with different websites

Nothing seems to have fixed it. The only thing that did help slightly was disabling hardware acceleration, which made the issue appear slower, although it's still there. The worst part is that Vivaldi works perfectly fine in the Windows Sandbox and on my work laptop, so this is unique to my system. Is there any regular program that might interfere with Vivaldi in some way? I'm starting to run out of options...

Some programs that might be of interest that I know are installed are:

CCleaner

Kamo by Piriform

NordVPN

ProcessorLasso

Edit: I did also notice that the issues only appear when I try to open a new tab. If I use an already open tab to access the same domain, it still works. If I hibernate the tab, try accessing a different domain from it or close it, I won't be able to open it again until I restart Vivaldi.

Anyone have any suggestions on what else I could try?