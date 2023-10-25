I don't think The Guardian has an official Mastodon account.

The one at https://mstdn.social/@TheGuardian seems to be dead (last posts Jun. 2022)

There are some bots that seem legit enough. At least they link to the official site.

https://social.vivaldi.net/@[email protected]

https://social.vivaldi.net/@[email protected]

But generally you should be wary of following media accounts that are not official and you have not verified yourself they can be trusted.

This is a problem in Mastodon in general, there's no "verified" accounts.

Unless you follow a link from their official web page to the account, and it has the green links to their official site.



You should also not trust accounts just because they have some "checkmark" like below next to their name. This can be added by the user themselves in many cases (although some instances do "verify" or at least check).

