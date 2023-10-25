Trying to subscribe to the guardian
uberprutser
I want to follow the guardian, so I filled out what I believe is my mastodon address. But then I get an 404 error from the Vivaldi server. (And I was logged on to Vivaldi social in another browser tab)
This is the first time I'm trying to follow something on another server.
So perhaps I got it all wrong. But maybe there is a server issue....
jane.n Vivaldi Team
When you encounter that dialog then you only need to type in
social.vivaldi.net, not your username.
Though, the dialog says that entering the full username should work too, so that's something we'll need to look into.
Alternatively, you can paste the account's profile link to the search field in Vivaldi Social.
I don't think The Guardian has an official Mastodon account.
The one at
https://mstdn.social/@TheGuardianseems to be dead (last posts Jun. 2022)
There are some bots that seem legit enough. At least they link to the official site.
https://social.vivaldi.net/@[email protected]
https://social.vivaldi.net/@[email protected]
But generally you should be wary of following media accounts that are not official and you have not verified yourself they can be trusted.
This is a problem in Mastodon in general, there's no "verified" accounts.
Unless you follow a link from their official web page to the account, and it has the green links to their official site.
You should also not trust accounts just because they have some "checkmark" like below next to their name. This can be added by the user themselves in many cases (although some instances do "verify" or at least check).
uberprutser
I managed to follow the guardian.
Although if mastodon is like email, having only to enter in the server name is not what I expected. And back on social.vivaldi.net, I still had to click the follow button. A bit cumbersome, but now I know
And I am aware this is not a "official" Guardian mastodon account.