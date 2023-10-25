Unable to launch Vivaldi
Hello, I have installed Vivaldi and when I launch it, it immediately closes and I am unable to relaunch it. I have already tried launching it as an administrator, restarting my PC, and I am running Windows 11. Can you please help me?
@MasterPancakes Installed or updated Vivaldi browser? Which Vivaldi version? Which Windows version? From where had you got the installer?
Any external security tools running?
Any browser extensions installed?
How do you start Vivaldi browser?
@MasterPancakes Try uninstall and reinstall with installer from vivaldi.com.
@MasterPancakes Uninstall and reinstall as standalone. Never launch the browser as administrator. Is not need.
@DoctorG I have installed Vivaldi browser, version 6.4.3160.34, on Windows 11 Family Build 22621.2428 (I am up-to-date), using the installer from the official website vivaldi.com.
I wanted to reply to the other messages but "Post content was flagged as spam by Akismet.com".
@MasterPancakes You did not tell if you use a external security tool (ANntivireus, Internet Security); if yes, which one?
Only for a check:
- Start Win key → Windows Terminal
- Type this command
cmd /C start vivaldi --disable-gpu
- Hit Return key
Does it start?
@DoctorG Sorry I forgot to reply, yes I am using Norton 360.
After typing your command in the terminal it still doesn't work.
@MasterPancakes Yes, the forum's spam filter is a little dumb.
Try to change some words and post again..
@MasterPancakes And does it work if you start as
cmd /C start vivaldi --user-data-dir="%TEMP%\VIVTEST"
if not, i guess that Norton 360 block start of Vivaldi.
@DoctorG It still doesn't work, it's strange because if Norton was blocking it, it should let me know and delete the files automatically, but it's not doing that here.
I will try to install it through the Microsoft Store.
@DoctorG Pff, it still doesn't work even after installing from the MS Store. When I launch the application, it shows a loading logo on my mouse cursor and refreshes the applications on my desktop. The first time, a black window briefly appeared and immediately closed, and then subsequent times, it's impossible to open the application. I think I'm going to give up.
Btw, when I was installing Vivaldi from the website, Norton considered the application to be secure with a pop-up window, so I think it's even less likely that it's due to that.
@MasterPancakes Really strange.
Nothing shown in Terminal?
I am logged in as regular windows user and ran in Terminal
cmd /C start vivaldi --user-data-dir="%TEMP%\VIVTEST"
Works for me on my Win 11 22H2 and starts with a test profile.
@MasterPancakes said in Unable to launch Vivaldi:
The first time, a black window briefly appeared and immediately closed
Black window could be a issue with Vivaldi and GPU driver.
Try in Terminal this command:
cmd /K start vivaldi --disable-gpu --user-data-dir="%TEMP%\VIVTESTGPU"
Any error message in Terminal?
//EDIT: I try to ask internally now.