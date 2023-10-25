Vivaldi 6.4 RC 1 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3160.33/34
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot is the first release candidate for 6.4 for desktop and notebooks.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
DoctorG Ambassador
First!
-
alright
[Bookmarks] Various thumbnail issues (VB-100792) \o/
nope, I thought it was about 767.
-
Nice!
Note: This update should move the remaining base64-encoded (image/jpg) thumbnails into VivaldiThumbnails, further reducing the size of the Bookmarks file. So check if that's actually the case for you.
[Settings][Search] Enable “Keep Last Selected Search Engine” setting by default
Good - keeps users from getting confused when they think changing search engine in the search field is changing the default
-
Wait... What happened to v6.3?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@mozpri said in Vivaldi 6.4 RC 1 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3160.33/34:
Wait... What happened to v6.3?
Skipped.
🦘🦘🦘🦘🦘🦘🦘🦘
I call it "Kangaroo numbering" scnr
-
@mozpri said in Vivaldi 6.4 RC 1 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3160.33/34:
Wait... What happened to v6.3?
The answer is in this older post from Yngve:
The Numbers Game: Where does Vivaldi get its version number from?
(In “Oops! We make mistakes.”)
In short: 6.3 is the current (and first) iOS version, so they will skip this number for the next major release.
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
-
stardepp Translator
@mozpri Here you can read the reasons:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/where-does-vivaldi-browser-get-its-version-number-from/
-
9th updating
Got to about 29MB of the 181.8MB and the download slowed down a lot to about .1MB every 2 seconds
-
Thanks, installing now.
-
There seems to be an issue with delta updates for the last 4-5 snapshots at least (including this one); at first the update downloads the delta (3-4 MB usually) and then falls back to downloading the full 100-ish MB build. I'm on Windows, I can give more details if needed to debug this.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
The Numbers Game: Where does Vivaldi get its version number from? § Oops! We make mistakes.
It is so sad, im my mind, that Snapshots do not get nice project names - only odd numbers, so boring
-
Linux speed dial icons are still blank
-
freelancerjoni Banned
This post is deleted!
-
@killchain said in Vivaldi 6.4 RC 1 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3160.33/34:
There seems to be an issue with delta updates for the last 4-5 snapshots at least (including this one); at first the update downloads the delta (3-4 MB usually) and then falls back to downloading the full 100-ish MB build. I'm on Windows
I haven't encountered this, almost always the update is downloaded (in the background / "Automatically Download Updates") when I start Vivaldi and then I simply restart to install it.
-
Aaron Translator
OK! Updated.
-
@Pathduck said in Vivaldi 6.4 RC 1 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3160.33/34:
This update should move the remaining base64-encoded (image/jpg) thumbnails into VivaldiThumbnails, further reducing the size of the Bookmarks file.
Bookmark file went from 14.445 KB to 2.164 KB
-
There is a very awkard delay with urls called by keyboard... But have to check more:
If I write an url & press enter nothing happens, or happens after seconds (about 5/8).
Yeah, it always happen here. I'll use the mouse for recall an url as a workaround.
Can you check for this @Pathduck @mib2berlin ?
-
@Hadden89 Ah... Never mind. Autosolved but is quite strange: I had to disable every urlbar dropdown suggestions and enabled back in batches. Now it works with everything on