Regression fixes – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3171.3
mariap Vivaldi Team
In this update, we’ve addressed several regression issues and polished the reading list feature.
Aaron Translator
First! Thanks!
Perfect my browser is working again
Pyrlandia7
On some sites where ads are blocked, a white box appears. Is there any way not to display it?
[BUG] Vivaldi doesn't initially render m.facebook.com at the correct width. Needs a landscape and a reload and a portrait again.
Try this:
login, into m.facebook.com in portrait mode
You'll see that Facebook's contents don't fit into the actual size of the screen.
rotate the smartphone in landscape mode AND reload
rotate the smartphone in portrait mode again
You'll see that the width is correct, now (see picture below).
Anyone confirms?
Newscpq.
Samsung S8, Android 9
@newscpq I can't confirm the problem, for me the website loads correctly.
Happens also on Samsung S10+, Android 13
See below: initially, it's too wide.
Many, have the same problem, here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85846/facebook-website-is-too-narrow
I filed a Bug Report
VAB-8165
On my device, using latest Snapshot 3171.3, it works fine.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Android 13
Yay tab fixes, thank you!
The problem with the tabs in private persists, when there is a tab in the private mode open and I want to open a new one, Vivaldi closes and stops working. Best Regards