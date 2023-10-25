To translate the page, the language I set cannot be automatically recognized. Every time, I have to manually select the target language to translate.
翻译页面，无法自动识别我设置的语言，每次都要手动选择要翻译的目标语言
我的语言为简体中文，My language is Simplified Chinese,
这个问题存在很久很久，希望修复
This problem has existed for a long time, I hope to fix it.
DoctorG Ambassador
@mahuaer Bad automatic detection is a known issue for the Vivaldi Translator.
Vivaldi team is working with Lingvanex (company which provides the server-sided part of translator), to improve.
@mahuaer See https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/74366/translation-target-language-is-albanian-instead-of-chinese
the bug VB-92727 is confirmed but there is no process.
DoctorG Ambassador
@TbGbe Ah, you remember the related issue report.