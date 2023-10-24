Confirmation for Quitting?
I use multiple profiles but occasionally I slip up and exit via File Exit and this closes all my profiles which I have to open back up and reposition the windows to the correct desktops again.
I know you're supposed to quit from the person icon but sometimes I forget.
is there an option to ask for confirmation for quitting Vivaldi? (not quitting the profile but quitting the application itself)
@dalinar There are, but you probably need to enable them on the profiles:
(That's strange though, because usually are checked by default).
@Hadden89 I might have disabled them before I started this habit of accidentally using File | Exit