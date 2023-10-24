Highlight search results in mail preview
-
If I am searching in email or feeds for a specific word, I have to first type it in the main mail search bar, then I need to press ctrl+F and search a second time to get it to highlight the result in the mail preview.
I propose that when a search is made, any results should also be highlighted as if they had been searched by find in page.
Would anyone else find this useful?
-
stardepp Translator
Yes, I agree with that. For me, this would also be very useful.
-
Can I give two thumbs up?