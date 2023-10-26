open link in new tab - not [Resolved]
When clicking link in tabbed page, Vivaldi opens a blank page instead of opening linked page in a new tab
Steps to recreate:
From forum post
Click feeds link
feed link opens in hidden tab
BhikkhuPesala
@janrif Are you clicking the Feeds link in the Window containing the mail client, or in another window.
A test page with a Feeds link would be helpful.
@BhikkhuPesala Thanks for your reply. I think I understand. If so a perfect example would be this page. If you scroll to the top you should see Feed icon. Click on that as I do. What happens? TIA
BhikkhuPesala
@janrif Clicking the RSS icon opens a menu. If I preview the feed I see some code with this at the top.
This XML file does not appear to have any style information associated with it. The document tree is shown below.
If I click on subscribe, I can subscribe to the feed.