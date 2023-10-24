Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Tel numbers for U.S. should be formatted as:
xxx-yyy-zzzz
Instead they look like this:
Thank you.
Jan Rifkinson
Ridgefield CT
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.29 (Official Build) (64-bit)
Revision 475cebbfd44f4065e887a42d287959d191817377
OS Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 23565.1000)
Bug report has been filed, VB-100969, confirmed.
Vivaldi Stable & Snapshot on...
Linux: openSUSE Tumbleweed and Tumbleweed-Slowroll, KDE Plasma (AMD Athlon II X2 260, AMD RS780L [Radeon 3000], 8GB RAM).
Android: 10
Vivaldi Social: @epp
Vivaldi user since 2016. Thank you to all Vivaldi users.
