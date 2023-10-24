Hello! I am encountering a problem that seems like a bug to me, but I'm hoping maybe it is just a setting I have to change.

I have dual monitors, on Monitor 1 I have a Vivaldi window open with some tabs pinned. On Monitor 2 I have another Vivaldi window open with other tabs pinned. I imagine this is pretty standard for people with multiple monitors. But when Vivaldi is closed (through task manager or system restart), and opened again later, all of my pinned tabs are consolidated into one window, forcing me to reorganize my setup every time. Also, my window positioning generally gets scrambled, resized, or moved around.

I have done this with Firefox, Edge, Opera, and Brave. None of them do this pinned tab consolidation thing. Some of them occasionally forget my window positioning. But Vivaldi consistently does both and it is a dealbreaker for me.

So can this be adjusted in settings?