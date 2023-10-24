Pinned tabs rearrange on restart..
Hello! I am encountering a problem that seems like a bug to me, but I'm hoping maybe it is just a setting I have to change.
I have dual monitors, on Monitor 1 I have a Vivaldi window open with some tabs pinned. On Monitor 2 I have another Vivaldi window open with other tabs pinned. I imagine this is pretty standard for people with multiple monitors. But when Vivaldi is closed (through task manager or system restart), and opened again later, all of my pinned tabs are consolidated into one window, forcing me to reorganize my setup every time. Also, my window positioning generally gets scrambled, resized, or moved around.
I have done this with Firefox, Edge, Opera, and Brave. None of them do this pinned tab consolidation thing. Some of them occasionally forget my window positioning. But Vivaldi consistently does both and it is a dealbreaker for me.
So can this be adjusted in settings?
@SpyrosKat Is last session on?
(this will remember unpinned tabs too, but might mitigate the issue).
@Hadden89 Yes, I've had Last Session enabled since my first use. It does remember all of my tabs, including the pinned ones. However, only the pinned tabs get consolidated.
For example, I have 2 windows open with 2 pinned tabs and 3 unpinned tabs on each window. Close, reopen Vivaldi. Now I still have 2 windows open from last session, but 1 window with 4 pinned tabs and 3 unpinned tabs, and 1 window with 3 unpinned tabs.
I have also tried this with the tab setting "Close as others" enabled and disabled, but it did not seem to change anything.
@SpyrosKat I did a quick test and yeah, pinned tabs are consolidated in the first window.
You might want to report as a bug and in the meanwhile keeping the tabs unpinned onto the two windows.
Ok, I submitted a bug report! Good thinking on just leaving them unpinned, it's not ideal, but I overlooked that temporary solution, haha.
I don't suppose there is a workaround option to prevent these specific tabs from hibernating?
@SpyrosKat Uncheck lazy load if you don't overboard on tabs so they won't be hibernated at startup:
(Must be said they still may be hibernated if system resources are low)