Bookmarks icon fix – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3160.30
We got a lot of complaints about that one, so here is a fix. Along with a selection of other improvements.
ok, I was almost panicking. After update, Vivaldi didn't restart anymore. I had vivaldi.exe processes hung. Killed them, restarted Vivaldi but only an empty window appeared, just start page, my 3 tabs gone. Luckily they were in the trashcan as window with 3 tabs, reopened, all good. /me wipes forehead
Was it something like this?
I reported several versions ago how Vivaldi slowly gets slower and slower when opening new tabs (and closing them doesn't help). If you run Vivaldi many days and open lots of tabs during that time, some parts of Vivaldi gets slower and slower (e.g. opening new tabs, opening extension panel from the toolbar) and when closing Vivaldi, few processes get "hung" for some time (how long is related to how slow Vivaldi actually got during your time using it), for me, I have seen over 10 minutes(!) of those processes (in my screenshot) using 100% CPU before finally closing itself.
This behavior started at some point in 6.2 snapshots, and then landed also in the first 6.2 stable. I haven't been able to pinpoint at what causes this. I have tried lots of stuff (e.g. disabling extensions, disabled hardware rendering, etc. lots of stuff).. and it's rather slow to test.
Also, some versions now, the snapshot has got a serious sync problem too... Vivaldi is getting really unusable for me. I'm really sad and I'm spending too much time trying to find what is wrong. I probably have said many times this; please Vivaldi, start fixing bugs more and finalize your features (that you implemented but then left unpolished, e.g. translate feature, video autoplay blocking, etc.).
EDIT: About the "Vivaldi-Extens" process that is also using 100% CPU, it might not be an actual user installed extension, I think it's some Vivaldi/Chrome own background stuff. Because, when running Vivaldi, I see 5 of those same named processes, but I have only 4 extensions installed. And same problem happens if I run Vivaldi with all my extensions disabled.
I am not seeing any update on Kubuntu!
@Ruarí Missing in deb repo?
@DoctorG Yes, it seems I forgot to push the staging repo live. It should be corrected now.
@saudiqbal: Try now
@Ruarí Works now
Got it now!
If the build stays at 3160, than i will try to upgrade?
Updated on Debian, Ubuntu and Windows 11.
Is v6.4's birthing more difficult than normal? I think it's unusual to be at +2 weeks post Chromium release and not even have begun the RC stage, isn't it?
@rseiler Some past RC/stable builds required almost a month to be released, so is not a totally new occurence.
This also depends if the known issue of the un-synced typed history is considered a blocker.
Updated.
What is the details of VB-100730 ?
@Ruarí The known issue also affect the synced open tabs?
(Otherwise, it would be a good occasion to split them up )
@Preorian said in Bookmarks icon fix – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3160.30:
Was it something like this?
you seem to use another OS (not Windows) so no.
If you run Vivaldi many days and open
not my case, I turn off my pc every night and it was just turned on this morning to work from home. And I don't open many tabs, and close them as soon as I'm done with it. I have hardly 4 tabs open at any given time.
@iAN-CooG said in Bookmarks icon fix – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3160.30:
you seem to use another OS (not Windows) so no.
I don't think it matters, I reckon the processes should be the same on any platform.