ok, I was almost panicking. After update, Vivaldi didn't restart anymore. I had vivaldi.exe processes hung. Killed them, restarted Vivaldi but only an empty window appeared, just start page, my 3 tabs gone. Luckily they were in the trashcan as window with 3 tabs, reopened, all good. /me wipes forehead

Was it something like this?

I reported several versions ago how Vivaldi slowly gets slower and slower when opening new tabs (and closing them doesn't help). If you run Vivaldi many days and open lots of tabs during that time, some parts of Vivaldi gets slower and slower (e.g. opening new tabs, opening extension panel from the toolbar) and when closing Vivaldi, few processes get "hung" for some time (how long is related to how slow Vivaldi actually got during your time using it), for me, I have seen over 10 minutes(!) of those processes (in my screenshot) using 100% CPU before finally closing itself.

This behavior started at some point in 6.2 snapshots, and then landed also in the first 6.2 stable. I haven't been able to pinpoint at what causes this. I have tried lots of stuff (e.g. disabling extensions, disabled hardware rendering, etc. lots of stuff).. and it's rather slow to test.

Also, some versions now, the snapshot has got a serious sync problem too... Vivaldi is getting really unusable for me. I'm really sad and I'm spending too much time trying to find what is wrong. I probably have said many times this; please Vivaldi, start fixing bugs more and finalize your features (that you implemented but then left unpolished, e.g. translate feature, video autoplay blocking, etc.).

EDIT: About the "Vivaldi-Extens" process that is also using 100% CPU, it might not be an actual user installed extension, I think it's some Vivaldi/Chrome own background stuff. Because, when running Vivaldi, I see 5 of those same named processes, but I have only 4 extensions installed. And same problem happens if I run Vivaldi with all my extensions disabled.