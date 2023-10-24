@DoctorG Said:

..with uBlockOrigin + Privacy Badger.

Question:

Can I use uBlock Origin and Privacy Badger Firefox add-ons at a time?

Reply from uBO Team:

Just use uBO.

Privacy Badger is now only using static filters by default, which provides no real benefit over uBO. It used to "learn" about trackers, but this was turned off as a default because of security and fingerprinting concerns. All of this is covered in detail here:

https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2020/10/privacy-badger-changing-protect-you-better

Also, do not use other content blockers with uBO. Per gorhill (the developer of uBO):

https://twitter.com/gorhill/status/1033706103782170625

Seriously: Do NOT use similar-purposed blocker(s) along with uBlock Origin: this will cripple uBO's ability to defuse anti-blocker mechanisms and its ability to minimize likelihood of site breakage. ("similar-purposed" = any other blocker making use of EasyList).

Reminder: Don't do this. Any reason you may want to come up with to rationalize using more than one similarly-purposed blockers is flawed.

https://www.reddit.com/r/uBlockOrigin/comments/10t1iks/ublock_origin_and_privacy_badger/