Some sites block you because you have vivaldi protections on?
anyone ever run into sites like this or know how to get around it without disabling protection because even just blocking tracking i still get it on certain sites
DoctorG Ambassador
@mikeyb2001 Yes, Vivaldi Blocker cause this.
I do not see such screen it with uBlockOrigin + Privacy Badger.
mib3berlin
@mikeyb2001
Hi, the page work fine with Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58, only default lists enabled.
Do you have other lists enabled in Settings > Privacy and Security, or another blocker extension installed?
Cheers, mib
mikeyb2001
zero extensions actually since installing vivaldi haven't even needed one
@mib3berlin you whitelisted it i can see in the screenshot
mib3berlin
@mikeyb2001
Hm, I never was on this page and test with cookie lists enabled.
This is a clean profile except of the theme I test at moment.
Do you block third party cookies?
This is the default setting:
yeah third party only
I see this Pop-up in the page, only enabled the Vivaldi Trackerblocker, which show me 18 trackers on this page. No need of this, thanks
@mikeyb2001 Try adding the adblocker defuser lists: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/699562
@Hadden89 how do i add that
@mikeyb2001 Vivaldi settings > privacy and security > scroll to down to blocker section > manage sources > add the links to the adblocker popup lists with + button:
@Hadden89 said in Some sites block you because you have vivaldi protections on?:
anti-adblocker
Shouldn't that be anti-anti-adblocker ?
@Pathduck you are right. I'll call them adblock popup defuser since now
mikeyb2001
no dice still does it ill just open thhose sites in private mode from now on i guess doesnt solve the issue but erases the cookies
barbudo2005
@DoctorG Said:
..with uBlockOrigin + Privacy Badger.
Question:
Can I use uBlock Origin and Privacy Badger Firefox add-ons at a time?
Reply from uBO Team:
Just use uBO.
Privacy Badger is now only using static filters by default, which provides no real benefit over uBO. It used to "learn" about trackers, but this was turned off as a default because of security and fingerprinting concerns. All of this is covered in detail here:
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2020/10/privacy-badger-changing-protect-you-better
Also, do not use other content blockers with uBO. Per gorhill (the developer of uBO):
https://twitter.com/gorhill/status/1033706103782170625
Seriously: Do NOT use similar-purposed blocker(s) along with uBlock Origin: this will cripple uBO's ability to defuse anti-blocker mechanisms and its ability to minimize likelihood of site breakage. ("similar-purposed" = any other blocker making use of EasyList).
Reminder: Don't do this. Any reason you may want to come up with to rationalize using more than one similarly-purposed blockers is flawed.
https://www.reddit.com/r/uBlockOrigin/comments/10t1iks/ublock_origin_and_privacy_badger/
@barbudo2005 said in Some sites block you because you have vivaldi protections on?:
Firefox add-ons
no, they don't work in chromium browsers
Seriously: Do NOT use similar-purposed blocker(s) along with uBlock Origin:
yep, that's said multiple times but better reiterate.
Also, I like to hear this
https://www.extremetech.com/internet/182428-ironic-iframes-adblock-plus-is-probably-the-reason-firefox-and-chrome-are-such-memory-hogs