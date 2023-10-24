Mobile widget customization
Hello team,
Would anyone advise if we could hide "Search with Vivaldi" tag in search widget? As I would like to have a clean look on my homepage, I would much prefer to just have icons on searchbar without any tag.
Thank you.
@matushsvk Does your home screen app let you resize widgets? I resized mine so it is so small all I see is the vivaldi icon. Would that help?
There is no way to resize it on One UI, not to mention I would like to use it in 4x1 ratio.