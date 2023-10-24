6.2.3105.58 Crash, Windows 11, When Opening New Private Window
6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Unfortunately this has been an on and off again issue for a very long time in Vivaldi. A few updates back it was seemingly fixed or improved, but we're back to it again. Initial attempt to open a new private window will cause a crash. I can try through the Vivaldi Menu, or through right click on the Windows taskbar, same result.
Would be awesome to see a perma-fix on this issue.
@baerjo I've not seen this myself - but you are not alone
