Tab Preview Screen Capture is Outdated. Potential Cache Bug?
lavanyadeepak
When we mouse hover a tab it shows a Sneak Preview of the contents. I just observed that this snapshot is kind of stale and several pages in the history behind.
Actual Screen:
Preview Screen:
BhikkhuPesala
@lavanyadeepak Reload the page to update the thumbnail.
lavanyadeepak
Thank you @BhikkhuPesala . That solved the problem. However the specified tab was not a browser one but running Mail Client. So Closed it and opened again from the Side Bar.
Isn't this a workaround? Ideally the preview should get updated periodically or based on set of parameters right?
BhikkhuPesala
@lavanyadeepak I don't think it is a bug. Refreshing the thumbnail preview every time a tab changes to another URL would take a lot of CPU cycles.