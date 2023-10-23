How to get back the break and pomodoro labels? on the status clock?
I hit x on break and pomodora in the status clock .
how to put them back?
@dalinar said in How to get back the break and pomodoro labels? on the status clock?:
in the status clock .
If you mean "Status Bar"; then right-click on the bar and select "Edit" - "Customize Toolbar".
thanks but I had gotten that far already.. then I don't know what to do. I don't see break or pomodora things to drag around
ah wait, somehow the break and pomodoro [ x ] label things came back today.. but yesterday when I asked they were gone, I checked a few times.
RESOLVED