Tab move to group
-
I dont need Windows, Workspace ...
I need this simple thing
-
Yandex Browser
-
EDGE
-
BhikkhuPesala
@sphera It is far from simple.
Vivaldi would need to keep track of all the tab stacks, in all workspaces, and if they had been renamed. The default name of a stack is the active tab, which will also change.
Drag and Drop in the Windows Panel or on the Tab Bar are both very simple.
-
it was simple 10 years ago. When it wasn't fashionable to have 2 monitors. When there were no 21:9 monitors, when the distance between the tab and its group is more 0.50-0.6 m. Drag and Drop is a good technology, but sometimes it lags behind the modern development of simple sizes.
-
@BhikkhuPesala said in Tab move to group:
Vivaldi would need to keep track of all the tab stacks, in all workspaces, and if they had been renamed.
It looks like you just want to scare me with scary terms. Vivaldi and so know fine as the groups are called in the present. And the past of the groups and their last year's names Vivaldi should not be interested.
Thus, Vivaldi can show the names of groups, but not remember them? I don't understand the logic.
-
@BhikkhuPesala said in Tab move to group:
The default name of a stack is the active tab, which will also change.
Excellent, we have already found the most difficult solution to the problem, which did not exist: since the group already exists, it is not necessary to touch its name, deprive the innocent first tab of primacy. Add a tab as the second in the group.
-
@BhikkhuPesala said in Tab move to group:
@sphera It is far from simple.
Vivaldi would need to keep track of all the tab stacks, in all workspaces, and if they had been renamed. The default name of a stack is the active tab, which will also change.
Drag and Drop in the Windows Panel or on the Tab Bar are both very simple.
The list of Groups is already in the Main Menu (1) and in the Sidebar (2), it can be transferred to the Move Tab panel (3).
-
@saay said in Tab move to group:
it can be transferred to the Move Tab panel (3).
why just like this in my machine ???
-
@Ansyaa said in Tab move to group:
why just like this in my machine ???
If you have the latest version of Vivaldi, then I don’t know for sure.
But it’s worth looking in the Main Settings, called up by pressing the Ctrl + F12 key.
(1) Appearance -> (2) Menu Customization (select Tab) -> (3) Restotre Default Menu (select)
If it doesn’t work, then move the commands from the commands section (4).
If such commands are not in the list (Context Commands), then this is a question for more experienced forum users.
-
@saay said in Tab move to group:
latest version of Vivaldi,
6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
-
Were You able to customize the Menu?
-
@saay yesss but not for Group option , sadly !
-
@Ansyaa said in Tab move to group:
@saay yesss but not for Group option , sadly !
So everything is fine
These commands don't exist yet. The image is just an example of what it might look like.
Tab move to group - /post/704987
I hope moving to groups will be implemented in Vivaldi.