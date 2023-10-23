How to change the folder on Bookmark bar using the command chains?
LuisdeJesusMacias
Hi to all of you:
- First of all, I want to say how happy and grateful I am for this wonderful browser and how I would like to help with the project.
I have been searching how to change the folder used on bookmark bar.
I've included a screenshot to help you understand the purpose of this issue.
sincerely, Luis de Jesus from Mejico, Virgen de la Asunción de las Aguascalientes.
BhikkhuPesala
@LuisdeJesusMacias Not possible as far as I know.
Why do you need to change this folder frequently?
LuisdeJesusMacias
Hi.. well, I am trying to put as a context the "workspace feature", then, in the same idea as a context of my request I would add the video from Pavel about of "Explore Workspaces and Custom Icons in the Vivaldi Browser"....
- Then... in my understanding the workspaces is amazing, then, I really think that is useful to have 10 as max of bookmarks for each workspace..
- I really think that the workspace feature is amazing, at least to me gives the opportunity to be concentrated in one very specific approach to work on.