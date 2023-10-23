I have recently migrated from FF to Vivaldi...I'm discovering, to my dismay, that there are a number of features that I took for granted in FF that are not implemented in Vivaldi...

First and foremost, for me at least, is the protecting of a pinned tab...For example, I like to keep Gmail pinned...When it is, there is always the potential for another tab to overwrite it...

Would it be possible to incorporate some kind of protection mechanism to ensure pinned tabs are not overwritten? An option in Settings perhaps?

Thanks in advance for your consideration with this request...