I have recently migrated from FF to Vivaldi...I'm discovering, to my dismay, that there are a number of features that I took for granted in FF that are not implemented in Vivaldi...
First and foremost, for me at least, is the protecting of a pinned tab...For example, I like to keep Gmail pinned...When it is, there is always the potential for another tab to overwrite it...
Would it be possible to incorporate some kind of protection mechanism to ensure pinned tabs are not overwritten? An option in Settings perhaps?
Thanks in advance for your consideration with this request...
@netarchitech Go to Tab Settings and enable the setting ""Don't close pinned tabs" and so the pinned tabs are protected and cannot be closed.
@stardepp he's asking if a pinned tab url can be set as "read only" not only to be protected from closing, and that's not possible
@netarchitech Please vote for the existing request: Locking Pinned Tabs.
@stardepp Thank you for the swift reply, links and illustrative pointer...I already had the "Don't Close Pinned Tab" setting selected...
As far as an example of what I'm talking about, when the pinned tab is in focus and I proceed to type and select something in the Address Bar, the pinned tab is overwritten, despite the "Don't Close Pinned Tab" setting being selected...
when the pinned tab is in focus and I proceed to type and select something in the Address Bar, the pinned tab is overwritten..
It is a "natural" behavior because you are changing de URL of the tab.
If you use the address to open a page (I don't) you have to open first a new tab and type the new address.
Use this settings to not overwrite the pinned tab:
And look this post to open links in the pinned tab in new tabs:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91408/links-not-opening-in-new-tab/15
@barbudo2005 Thank you and the others as well for your replies and informative tips...I already had "Open Bookmarks in New Tab" and "Always Search in New Tab" settings selected...I am going to test the "Link Controller" extension...
There's a lot to like about Vivaldi, that's why I'm here With that said, I do miss the "Awesome Bar" in FF...
Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/25070/locking-pinned-tabs Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
